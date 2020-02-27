Subscribe
MotoringTop Six

Motoring dreams for the future, now

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled what it calls the “future of urban mobility”. Project Vector is a self-driving six-seater pod designed to serve as an autonomous minibus.
0

Technology that would have been the stuff of dreams in the past decade is quickly coming to life. Practical, silly or bombastic, it’s news that has heads turning, writes Luke Feltham

Nissan offers ecobaby naps

When all else fails, it’s a common practice for fed-up parents to take their restless infants for a drive in an effort to lull them to sleep. The problem, Nissan says, is your internal combustion engine is releasing filthy CO2 emissions. So you are sacrificing the ozone layer for your own selfish peace and quiet.

The Nissan Leaf

But you can’t use an electric car such as the Nissan Leaf to put the baby to sleep. Nissan scientists say it’s the noise of the ride and not its motion that helps to get your baby to nod off. 

Until now. 

Nissan has released Dream Drive, a “zero-emission lullaby”. It’s a playlist that mimics the sound of an internal combustion engine, with some electric notes thrown in for good measure. Although it is marketed for the Leaf, you can get the soundtrack on Spotify or any other streaming service. So it would seem the point is … you don’t really need a car.

Bronco back on the streets

Okay, this is more a trip to an updated past than the future. From 2021 you will be able to order a brand new Ford Bronco, a car that stopped being produced in 1996. 

It’s a gutsy move bringing it back. The car achieved global notoriety when almost 100-million people watched live as OJ Simpson gave police the runaround for hours on a Los Angeles highway in 1994. The chase went down in history, spawned countless rap lyrics and ensured the Bronco will invariably conjure up images of the globe’s most-followed murder trial. 

Ford has denied Simpson had anything to do with the plan to halt production, but either way it has decided that 2021 is the year to bring the Bronco back. 

It looks pretty futuristic too, with lots of bits and bobs that can be customised or removed. But no word on whether it’s available in white. 

Project Vector takes off 

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled what it calls the “future of urban mobility”. Project Vector is a self-driving six-seater pod designed to serve as an autonomous minibus.

Although the electric car very much has a prototype feel to it, Jaguar Land Rover has promised that trials will begin as early as next year. A fleet of 20 of the odd-looking vehicles will be put to work in Coventry, England, ferrying students to and from the University of Warwick.

The success of the trials may greatly influence the future of autonomous travel. If Project Vector can prove itself on the small task it’s been given, its applications will become limitless.

Autonomous driving takes a hit

Advocates of autonomous driving will welcome any positive news after taking a hit in the United States. Authorities this week partially suspended the use of the electric bus offered by France’s EasyMile after a passenger in Ohio was slightly injured.

One of the self-driving shuttles was reportedly travelling at a not-so-blistering 11km an hour when it had to implement an emergency stop, hurling a passenger from the seat. It’s not the first time it has happened either: another passenger was hurt in Utah in a similar incident last year.

The shuttles in Ohio can continue to operate, but without passengers, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration carries out its investigation, according to tech-news online magazine The Verge.

EasyMile has been operating in 10 US states, generally travelling in loops with a radius of about 5km.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Recommended

Friday

Legend Manqele: Raising the bar his destiny

-
The founder tells of how he went from walking Jozi’s streets for work to running a media house
Read more
Special Reports

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

-
The 3-minute overdraft radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met
Read more
Friday

What Queen Sono sounds like

-
Together with songs to look out for in the series, Zaza Hlalethwa asked the cast for songs that encapsulated their experience on the set of the Netflix original series Queen Sono.
Read more
Analysis

Morals decide the state of the nation

-
But the church has fallen into the worldly trap of placing money and comfort above God
Read more
Analysis

Unfinished business: We need self-examination to heal from apartheid

-
Physical and psychological violence will continue unless we self-reflect on our apartheid scars
Read more
Africa

Discrediting elections: Why the opposition playbook carries risks

-
By pushing their usually valid complaints onto the streets and the courts, opposition leaders deny governments the popular goodwill and international credibility they need to govern effectively
Read more
Business

Pepsi’s Pioneer acquisition is not healthy

-
The move may provide a short-term economic boost, but it also has long-term health costs
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

& -
The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

Unfinished business: We need self-examination to heal from apartheid

Physical and psychological violence will continue unless we self-reflect on our apartheid scars
-
Read more
National

Coronavirus: South Africa will evacuate citizens from Wuhan

The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
& -
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Over R400-m given to businesses since launch of three-minute overdraft

-
The 3-minute overdraft radically reduces the time it takes for businesses to have their working capital needs met
Read more
Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.