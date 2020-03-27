Subscribe
Coronavirus Essentials

South African woman takes her own life in Kenyan quarantine

Nakuru County Chief of Health Dr Kariuki Gichuki confirmed the incident, pledging to continue providing counselling for the people under quarantine. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A South African woman took her own life at a quarantine center at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute in Nakuru, Kenya on Friday morning.

The woman allegedly hanged herself on the metallic bunk bed provided by the learning institution, which has been converted into a temporary quarantine center in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Mail & Guardian is not naming the woman until her family has been notified. Nakuru County Chief of Health Dr Kariuki Gichuki confirmed the incident, pledging to continue providing counselling for the people under quarantine.

The woman had appealed to public health authorities to allow her to self-quarantine at her house in a small town outside of Nairobi. This request was denied, and she was taken to the quarantine facility in Nakuru on Wednesday where she was scheduled to remain for 10 days.

According to sources close to the investigation, she begged to be transferred to a hotel, a request which was declined also.

Her body was discovered by a nurse who had come to monitor the temperature of quarantined individuals. According to a source, the nurse knocked on the door; when the nurse received no response, she sought the assistance of Kenyan athlete Samson Rutto, who was also forced into self-quarantine after flying in from France. Together they broke through the door to her cubicle.

“When they broke the door they found her dangling after creating a rope and tethering it to the metallic bed,” said the source.

On Thursday, the same South African woman allegedly left the hostels to beg for food from local residents. In a video that went viral in Kenya, she is seen explaining to a taxi driver that she had asked for permission to leave the compound for a stroll. However, the driver responded to her in Swahili, saying that what she was doing was very wrong.  It is alleged that later on, some residents had confronted her, asking her why she was deliberately spreading the disease. 

Others quarantined with her in the facility described her as a jovial and happy person who spent her time talking, running and conversing with them.

“The previous day she had even ordered something through Uber and had a very happy interaction with the driver for a few minutes. She spoke fluent Swahili and was always the one encouraging the rest of us who had just joined the facility. She, however, kept begging authorities to be allowed to self-quarantine at her house but they were adamant,” said one source.

Conditions at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute, a government-run facility, are reportedly deplorable. The facility is ill-prepared for the requirements of quarantine. It is managed by just three staff and basic security measures are yet to be put in place.

Sources told the M&G that the institution had proposed a daily fee of Ksh2900 (R490, US$29) which included a bed, dinner and tea served three times per day. This amount was unaffordable for most of the people in quarantine.

The self-quarantine residents slept on metallic beds on thin mattresses, with no proper bedding. There is no clean water supplied for drinking. They were not offered any necessities including soap, toothbrush or toothpaste.

In an earlier interview with the Daily Nation, Rutto had raised concerns that they were not receiving any food from the facility and that his room was filthy and poorly-ventilated. Rutto returned to Kenya earlier this week from India, where his event was cancelled. He flew home via France and Ethiopia, and was intercepted by authorities in a matatu  (minibus taxi) at Kibunjia on his way to his hometown in Eldoret on Tuesday and taken to the facility. 

At the institution, another source raised concern over the windows, claiming they were broken often, making it very chilly.

The quality of health care they are receiving is also questionable.

“These people only check our body temperature with a small gadget. Since yesterday [Thursday] no one has been offered food after we complained that it was expensive. No one is asking us anything. The silent treatment is pure emotional torture,” said one of the people in the facility.

“I hate this place. It’s like a prison cell. I am scared to death,” said another.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Njeri Kimani
Njeri Kimani is a journalist based in Nakuru, Kenya.

Recommended

Coronavirus Essentials

Motsepe Foundation donates R1-billion to fight Covid-19

-
The Motsepe family has called on corporations with financial means to exercise “ubuntu” by contributing money to assist the government to combat the spread of Covid-19
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

High court refuses application to cross provinces for a funeral

-
Despite “extreme sympathy”, court says it must uphold the law
Read more
Business

South Africa has been junked

-
Treasury says the credit ratings downgrade “could not have come at a worse time”, as country enters a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown with little money saved up
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

How to tackle Covid-19 in informal settlements

-
It’s difficult to enforce a lockdown in informal settlements, and social distancing may be impossible. New ideas are needed
Read more
Opinion

The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle

-
The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle
Read more
Opinion

Surviving Covid-19 — and Modi

-
A religious and nationalist agenda has replaced the promise of development and left India ill-equipped to manage the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

Covid-19 lockdown chaos for homeless people left in limbo

-
Bullets also fired indiscriminately at people in the inner city, homeless or not
Read more
Africa

Southern Africa’s dangerous information gap exacerbates natural disasters

-
During Cyclone Idai, responses were hampered by a shortage of reliable information. This has worrying implications for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

South Africa has been junked

Treasury says the credit ratings downgrade “could not have come at a worse time”, as country enters a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown with little money saved up
-
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

Mail & Guardian needs your help

Our job is to help give you the information we all need to participate in building this country, while holding those in power to account. But now the power to help us keep doing that is in your hands
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.