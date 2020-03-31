Subscribe
CoronavirusThe Editors Picks

Police use sjamboks and rubber bullets to enforce Hillbrow lockdown

  
In one of South Africa’s most densely populated suburbs, the national lockdown is being implemented with force. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

an amaBhungane investigation

On the fourth day of South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown on Monday, police in Hillbrow continued to use force to keep people off the streets. AmaBhungane and the Mail & Guardian witnessed police firing rubber bullets and beating civilians with sjamboks. Police said they were following orders from “the top”.

At midday on Monday, a white Toyota hatchback — whose registration the M&G and amaBhungane noted — was cruising through the quieter-than-usual streets of Hillbrow, a densely populated suburb near Johannesburg’s city centre. 

Inside was a plainclothes policeman wearing jeans, a red jacket and surgical gloves, and three colleagues in South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms.

The vehicle would drive a few blocks and come to a halt, and the plainclothes cop with a sjambok would leap out and chase civilians apparently breaking strict lock-down rules. If he caught them, he would beat them with the whip — sometimes administering as many as eight blows.

“We are sjambokking people … People cannot be disciplined without it,” said the uniformed driver of the vehicle. “We don’t want to see three people together without carrying anything. What are they doing? Then you ask, ‘Where are you going?’, [and] they don’t answer.”

He claimed that this kind of force was permitted during the national lockdown, and that they were following orders from “the top”.

The scene played itself out over and over again, and occasionally a uniformed colleague would join in. Residents in Hillbrow’s crowded apartment buildings watched this police brutality unfold from their balconies, and would jeer whenever the policemen got out of their vehicle.

Many residents we spoke to felt they were on the receiving end of an excessive and unfair response by the state to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic

“If the cops find you standing, keeping on talking, doing anything, they give you the sjambok,” said one man, standing in a queue outside a supermarket. He did not want to be identified. “It’s not okay — the people are not doing anything wrong. The people are coming to get what they need. I don’t think it’s okay for the police to kick everyone, it’s not good.”

Neither SAPS nor the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

In a separate incident, we witnessed a uniformed SAPS member fire rubber bullets to disperse groups of people on Kotze Street. Residents confirmed that SAPS had been regularly using rubber bullets since the beginning of the lockdown, and we found several spent rubber bullet cartridges on the ground near a nondescript residential building.

READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Occupants of the building complained about police heavy-handedness. The police “come with sjambok, and rubber bullets. They are closing the small shops; you can’t buy cigarettes or airtime. There’s too much queue at the Shoprite,” said one.

Under the lockdown, people must remain in their homes and are permitted to leave for very limited reasons only, such as to buy food or perform work deemed to be essential. 

‘High-rise informal settlements’

But Hillbrow is a low-income neighbourhood and one of the most densely populated in the country. It has suffered decades of neglect and overcrowding, and many of its crumbling buildings are what urban planner Tanya Zack refers to as “effectively high-rise informal settlements”. Apartments are often “informally subdivided, with people living in portions of rooms that are subdivided with curtains”.  

Though much quieter than a usual Monday and with far fewer cars on the roads, there was still a steady flow of people through the streets. Apartments were packed with people who would normally be at work at this time of day, many of whom were hanging out on the balcony.

Long queues snaked out of supermarkets, with most people observing social distancing, while municipal maintenance crews were deep cleaning and sanitising the Hillbrow taxi rank.

“It is impossibly difficult to practice social distancing in circumstances where many people may share a single room and where every room is occupied. And where some buildings have limited access to water and electricity. These are situations in which people’s only access to space and fresh air may be outdoors,” said Zack.

She added: “In a high-rise building, not being able to leave your unit may mean not getting fresh air at all. Denying access to any public space at all may have the unintended consequence of confining residents of Hillbrow to unbearable and extremely unsafe conditions. Homelessness in Hillbrow is rife, and many do not even have an apartment, or a portion of an apartment, to go to.”

Three homeless people we spoke to said they were rounded up by police and taken to a designated shelter at the beginning of the national lockdown last week. They said they left the shelter because of poor conditions. Independently, each said that sanitation at the shelter was poor and that food was limited to just three slices of bread a day.

“They took us there. There’s no food, no water,” said Seipati, 24. She said she believed that the shelters were dangerous, and that people had died there — a claim we could not independently verify.

Seipati’s biggest concern was food: she usually begs at a set of traffic lights in Braamfontein, but could not get there because of the lockdown. “They [the police] are shooting us with rubber bullets. When we see them we have to run.”

Lucky, a 39-year-old homeless man who begs outside Pieter Roos Park, said that he was earning barely any income because of the massively reduced traffic. “I don’t get food or whatever. Everyone is suffering.”

Lucky said that on Saturday a policeman arrested him and took him to a shelter in Jeppestown, but that he escaped because of the poor conditions. “All the people who were there are back now,” he said.

The story was reported by Micah Reddy from amaBhungane and Simon Allison from the Mail & Guardian.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, an independent non-profit, produced this story. Like  it? Be an amaB  Supporter to  help us do more. Sign up for our newsletter to get more.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Micah Reddy
Before joining the amaBhungane team in 2017, Reddy was the national coordinator for media freedom and diversity at the Right2Know Campaign. He holds a Masters in African Studies from Oxford University and a BA Honours in History from Wits University
Simon Allison
Simon Allison
Africa Editor for @MailandGuardian. Also @ISSAfrica.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Border walls don’t stop viruses, but a blanket amnesty might

& -
Why South Africa should consider amnesty for undocumented migrants in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
National

The Mogale Centre: A place of hope for young offenders

-
In the last story of her series about children behind bars, Athandiwe Saba speaks to young men who have committed serious crimes and are now living behind the walls of the Mogale Child and Youth Care Centre
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 fight to enter house-to-house testing phase

-
President urges people to continue staying at home for the next 17 days
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses a locked down nation

-
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on the measures currently being undertaken to contain the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Police and military abuses raise concerns amid lockdown defiance

-
Multiple reports and videos are emerging of authorities abusing their power as they crack down on lockdown violations
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Cancelled performances cost Joburg Ballet R1-million

-
Don Quixote was cancelled after only four performances. The M&G talked to the Joburg Ballet’s chief executive and artistic director about the implications
Read more
Coronavirus

The lockdown: South Africa’s test of its democracy

-
How South African citizens, the police and the army, and politicians behave during the 21-day lockdown will have far-reaching implications for our democracy
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus dispatches from smalltown America: Part 2

-
‘It’s hard to imagine Jesus livestreaming the Sermon on the Mount’
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Police use sjamboks and rubber bullets to enforce Hillbrow lockdown

In one of South Africa’s most densely populated suburbs, the national lockdown is being implemented with force
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Border walls don’t stop viruses, but a blanket amnesty might

Why South Africa should consider amnesty for undocumented migrants in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

The rule of law in times of crisis: Covid-19 and...

Under a state of national disaster, some rights may be suspended. But it is critical to remember that the Constitution itself is not suspended
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Test backlog skews SA’s corona stats

With thousands of samples still waiting to be processed, labs are racing to ramp up testing to help the government gain a better idea of how prevalent Covid-19 really is
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.