LISTEN: Lockdown isn’t designed for kids with extra needs

The department of basic education is providing online resources for learners during the lockdown. But, once again, children with special-education needs are left out. (Graphic: John McCan/M&G)
The department of basic education is providing online resources for learners during the lockdown. But, once again, children with special-education needs are left out. In this podcast, education reporter Bongekile Macupe speaks to CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit on the department’s failings and the impact on Covid-19 on educating children with extra needs.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

