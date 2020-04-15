Subscribe
The Editors Picks

Grassroots mobilisation is key to fighting an outbreak

As health workers in the DRC deal with the news that Ebola has not yet been defeated, they reflect on the lessons the epidemic has taught them
0

Last week health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were getting ready to take a collective sigh of relief. The Ebola outbreak in the country — the second-largest on record — was about to come to an end.

But last Friday, the country’s health ministry confirmed that a 26-year-old man in Beni in eastern DRC had died from the virus. 

News of another death, this time of an 11-month-old girl, quickly followed — dashing hopes the outbreak would be considered over as the fight against the coronavirus intensified.

“This is a bit of a nightmare scenario for us,” said Robert Ghosn, head of operations for the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) in Goma, 242km south of Beni.

“We were really hoping that Ebola would recede before Covid started hitting this part of the DRC. And that did not happen. So it is very, very difficult.”

By Tuesday there were 235 cases of Covid-19 in the country and 20 deaths. Most of these cases are in the country’s capital, Kinshasa. 

The DRC “is probably the most fragile place on Earth today”, Ghosn says. “There was a lack of provision of basic services already before Ebola, which hit the DRC for more than 18 months and now is still ongoing. Now Covid is coming. And all this is obviously cumulative. So you can imagine the impact.”

Ghosn says another danger is that the resurgence of the Ebola outbreak coincides with a coronavirus crisis that has caused some governments to “look inwards”. 

“We need the support of everyone,” he tells the Mail & Guardian.

But he adds: “More importantly we need the support of the communities here and, to be honest, I’m very impressed by their resilience.” 

The fight against the Ebola outbreak has come with a number of lessons for health workers now arming themselves for the Covid-19 battle. One of these is knowing what the end of an outbreak looks like.

In a statement after the resurgence of Ebola in eastern DRC, IFRC’s director of health Emanuele Capobianco said the news is “a stark reminder that when conditions that allow diseases to thrive and spread remain, flare-ups can be a reality”.

He warns that relaxing regulations and lockdowns will not spell the end of the coronavirus. “Unfortunately ending the lockdown will most likely bring more new cases,” he tells the M&G.

“Because where the lockdown has been able to reduce the number of cases, once people will start to circulate again, we will see the number of cases probably going up. The magic here will be to open up the interaction within societies in quite a cautious way.”

But Ghosn says the most important lesson from the fight against Ebola relates to the mobilisation of people in the wake of a public health crisis.

“Top-down messaging does not work. It creates resistance. It feeds into rumours. It’s not the way it works. Communities don’t just follow instructions. You need to engage with them. You need to talk to them and help them adapt the ways of thinking to their own reality,” he says. 

“And that is a lot of work. It’s really about working with the people: listening to them more than talking at them.”

He says this is crucial now, as governments impose strict regulations and lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ghosn adds that health workers cannot be “separated from their communities”.

“We tend to think that we need to protect health workers in the health care centres. Because we don’t want them to get sick because they are the first line of response, which of course we completely endorse … However, they can get sick from their communities,” he explains.

“So if your only effort is to keep the healthcare sector safe, we’re not keeping anyone safe. So the idea that you could slice the problem in an outbreak, that you could say here is safe, here is not safe, is actually also something we’ve learned the hard way. It doesn’t work that way.”

Ghosn emphasises his main point: no intervention against an outbreak should deliberately hurt the communities affected by it.

“We have to work with them. And if their feedback is: ‘Okay, but I still have to feed my family.’ This is something we have to hear. We cannot just ignore it and say, ‘No no no. We actually know better.’”

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Recommended

Coronavirus

The Covid-19 pandemic is not an excuse to trample on human rights

-
By violating basic human rights, governments risk inflicting a double tragedy on their most vulnerable populations
Read more
Coronavirus

Human lives matter more than education, but humans can still learn

-
The lockdown has exposed gross inequalities in education and society, but also gives us the opportunity to find new solutions
Read more
Coronavirus

Effective communication from leadership is essential during a crisis

& -
So far, the minister of health can be commended on his visible, open approach to keeping in touch with citizens during the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s invisible majority: Women feeding hungry families

& -
Sit up, take notice and get angry that a third of South African households have R120 or less a person a week for food, let alone nutritious food
Read more
Coronavirus

With no nutritional reserves, Covid-19 will push people over the edge

-
With South Africa under lockdown, many South Africans are hungry — and very soon persistent hunger will dramatically increase malnutrition
Read more
Coronavirus

Alexandra’s black market for booze under lockdown

-
Underground liquor has a long history in South Africa. Its next chapter is being written under the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Friday

Apology to Judy Seidman

-
The Mail & Guardian apologises to the artist for the errors of fact and aspersions attributable to our lapses of process
Read more
Top Six

The politics of guilt and the violence of the archive

-
During the lockdown, artists must rethink their place in the system. Now is the chance to advocate and appreciate the human condition of being constantly and chaotically in flux
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

Grassroots mobilisation is key to fighting an outbreak

As health workers in the DRC deal with the news that Ebola has not yet been defeated, they reflect on the lessons the epidemic has taught them
-
Read more
Coronavirus

The Covid-19 burial problem for South Africa

The government’s plan to deal with the pandemic and its aftermath includes managing ‘the challenges of bereavement’ that will accompany large-scale deaths
-
Read more
Business

GDP to contract 6.1% — Reserve Bank

The central bank warns of the harmful effect of Covid-19 on the economy, while the treasury details more plans to ease the pain
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more
Special Reports

Nutrition Specialist wanted in Lesotho

-
The Nutrition Specialist will plan implement and co-ordinate nutrition activities in Lesotho's health facilities and communities
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.