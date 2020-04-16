Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Still no plan for schools to go back

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Teachers want to go back to work. The anxiety of not knowing when schools will reopen keeps some of them up at night.

But it is not only teachers who are keen to get back to school — learners are too.

Those who spoke to the Mail & Guardian this week said they are worried about whether they will cope with the workload that awaits them when schools do finally open.

So far 20 school days have been lost. Before the Covid-19 lockdown on March 26 President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered schools to go on early recess, which started on March 18.

The department has come up with ways to support studies while children are at home. Lessons are broadcasted on radio and TV and they can go online. Schools with better resources are using platforms such as Zoom to teach during the lockdown. But most learners and teachers are waiting for schools to be opened so that teaching and learning can take place.

An Eastern Cape teacher said teachers are ready to go back to work. “We are tired of sleeping. We want to go back to work.”

It is not yet clear when schools will reopen and what plans will be put in place to recover the time that has been lost.

After a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, at which plans for after the lockdown were discussed, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was to have briefed the media about those for schools, but acting Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said: “Cabinet resolved that further discussion and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation.”

Teachers have suggestions for ways to make up for the teaching and learning time lost. For one, they do not believe that June exams are an option.

The Eastern Cape teacher, who teaches grades 10, 11 and 12, is anticipating having to have classes seven days a week. This is something he was doing with the grade 12 class but now, he says, it will probably extend to other grades.

He also suggested that the June and September holidays should be scrapped.

“We do not mind working extra hours and on holiday without compensation, even. We have [already] been doing that, as a matter of fact,” he said.

Teachers say they will have to run refresher lessons, because learners will have forgotten everything they were taught in the first term.

A KwaZulu-Natal grade 5 teacher worries that her learners will come back with their books not in a good state. “I know that they also miss school and because of that they are using their school books to play school while at home. I am expecting that some of them will come back with their books torn.”

She worries that the children will not cope with extra classes. “The little ones get tired quickly. I am worried because all the teachers will be wanting to catch up with them and the attention of 10-year-olds is short.”

She says it’s difficult to get through to them when they are tired. “They make noise in class, they don’t listen and they ask to go to the toilet frequently. I will be hearing ‘sorry mam, may I go out?’, ‘sorry mam, may I go out?”.

An Eastern Cape grade 2 and 3 teacher says she has sleepless nights when she thinks about what awaits her when schools do reopen.

She is concerned about the grade 2 class because some of the children were pushed through grade one. A circular from the department last year ordered schools not to fail foundation phase learners (grades 1 to 3).

“Sisi, it is a crisis, awazi wena,” she says. “Now imagine, these children have not been to school for such a long time. I will have to start from scratch with them. Andiyazi sizothini, sizobona phambili [I do not know what we are going to do; we will see then].”

A Free State teacher has been teaching his grade 12 classes on WhatsApp since the start of the lockdown. He teaches 115 matrics but has only 56 in a WhatsApp group.

“Some of them do not have smartphones to access WhatsApp, others live in places where they struggle with network coverage, but the biggest challenge for most of them is that they cannot afford data.”

The English teacher posts daily activities and gives the matrics a day to complete the tasks and report back on the group. He is worried that some of the learners are not doing the work, because he does not get much feedback. “Since it is the lockdown maybe they have also locked their minds away. I don’t know.”

For the past three years he has been getting a 100% pass rate in English. But he is not so confident he will achieve that this year.

Some learners fear that they will be worked like “maniacs” to cover the curriculum. KwaZulu-Natal twins Amile and Ahlume Yenge are in grade 8. They have been trying to study but say they get stuck and there is no teacher to help them.

“Catching the virus is the last thing on our mind,” they say in unison. Amile adds: “I feel when we go back to school we are going to be bombarded with work and it is going to be too much. Everything will be moving fast.” Ahlume says: “They are going to be breathing down our necks.”

Grade 12 learner Karabelo Panyane from the Free State says not going to school has been a struggle. She expects pressure when the schools reopen, but is hopeful that she will recover the time she has lost.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Opinion

Piet, the man of metal, kept on printing

-
Piet Greyling was more than the chief executive of Caxton, he believed in the print media and was a friend to the M&G, writes Hoosain Karjieker
Read more
Education

Jail the thugs who burn, rob and vandalise schools

-
Gauteng Premier David Makhura tweeted this week that 41 suspects linked to the burning and burglary of schools in the province have been arrested
Read more
National

Growing mess at new state entity

-
Scathing investigations dig into a problematic procurement process at the billion-rand National Housing Finance Corporation, which is tasked with helping to fix the country’s housing backlog
Read more
Coronavirus

Lockdown: Why the state has won cases

-
The state has not done everything right, but much depends on how cases are put together
Read more
Business

IMF talks are yet to begin

-
Measures to contain Covid-19, including the lockdown, are costly and hurt the economy
Read more
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

-
Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
Read more
Business

Government should offer debt guarantees

-
A research institution says the government should guarantee small businesses’ debt in order to keep the sector that employs millions of South Africans afloat amid Covid-19
Read more
Environment

Why good governance is key for countries facing climate disruption

-
More droughts and floods, driven by climate change, will expose competing political pressures.
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Business

Pick n Pay workers lose their jobs for ‘striking’ during...

A group of workers have been dismissed, but they insist they never embarked on industrial action in the first place
-
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s invisible majority: Women feeding hungry families

Sit up, take notice and get angry that a third of South African households have R120 or less a person a week for food, let alone nutritious food
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more
Special Reports

Nutrition Specialist wanted in Lesotho

-
The Nutrition Specialist will plan implement and co-ordinate nutrition activities in Lesotho's health facilities and communities
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.