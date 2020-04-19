Subscribe
National

Nurses ‘threatened’ after refusing to attend to people in quarantine

  
The health sector has seen an increase in its staffing budget
The health sector has seen an increase in its staffing budget, especially for nurses. (Paul Botes, M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has come under fire from the South African Communists Party (SACP) for using the bed and breakfast of a politically connected person to quarantine 16 people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed on Friday that the B&B belongs to Kwakhanya Tikana, the daughter of the MEC for transport, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

The 16 people, who were identified during mass testing in the Cala area, were moved to Glen Grey Hospital in Lady Frere, but nurses refused to assist them, saying they don’t have the required personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure they do not contract the virus.

The hospital’s chief executive allegedly threatened the nurses with disciplinary action.

Khaya Sodidi, the provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in the Eastern Cape, said: “We have received concerning calls from our members, saying they have been intimidated by the hospital CEO after they refused to attend to patients suspected to have the Covid-19. The hospital in question is not even capacitated to handle Covid-19. It’s a remote hospital. As Denosa we are still waiting for those charges to come to us,” he added.

Two nurses, who did not want to be named, confirmed that 16 patients had arrived at the hospital.

“I am not meant to talk about this. But the 16 people are at the hospital on the other side. We are not attending to them because we have nothing to protect ourselves with. We were told they will be there for 14 days and then they will be tested to see if they still have the virus,” said one nurse.

Judy Ngoloyi, spokesperson for the Heath MEC, denied the allegations of intimidation levelled against the hospital’s management. “There are 16 results that are back, 14 tested positive therefore are isolated, then two of those are negative. Nurses had concerns about PPEs and were not satisfied with what was provided. Disposable gowns, N95 and goggles have been organised to add on what was provided.”

She added: “A decision has been taken that all public hospitals are to admit clients infected with Covid-19. Only those that are critical patients will be referred to regional hospitals.”

Sodidi said Denosa has been told that about 40 people have been intimidated. “From the cleaning to medical staff. They refused to clean the floors or attend to the ward where those people are being kept. As Denosa we have told them not to do anything in that ward, except when they are provided with safety material to protect their lives. They do, however, continue with normal hospital work. That environment is not safe for them and we’re concerned,” said Sodidi.

Ngoloyi denied that anyone was intimidated. “It has emerged that one nurse, who was not there when the PPEs were handed over to other staff members, was furious since they didn’t get the briefing about how things are used. From there she was instructed to do her work upon return  as someone who took an oath to serve people. There was no one intimidated with anything,” said Ngoloyi.

The SACP said the pandemic was being used for personal benefits. “The allegations are of great concern as they blemish the efforts of the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It is important that proximity to leadership of both the movement and government does not mean or raise suspicion of unduly benefiting in government tenders,” the SACP said in a statement.

“It is our considered view that there can be no justification of such actions if the allegations are proven to be true, and any defence of such conduct constitutes a direct attack on the core values of the congress movement.”

The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this week that people were quarantined in Mioca B&B in Cala.

On Friday Mabuyane issued a statement saying he had advised the departments of health and public works to find alternative accommodation.

“The booking at Mioca B&B has since been cancelled by the provincial government,” he said. “The decision is a proper action by the government to remove any doubt in the work the government is doing to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province.”

The premier said they appreciated the willingness of the B&B to accommodate those who needed to be quarantined at no cost to the government and at a time where no other establishment in the area was willing to quarantine people.

“MEC for transport, safety and liaison, Mrs Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, assured me that she does not own the B&B at issue and that the ownership of this business enterprise by her daughter was declared as required,” added Mabuyane.

The province has 270 people with Covid-19.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.
Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Recommended

Coronavirus

South Africa’s digital divide detrimental to the youth

-
Without the means to leverage lockdown as a time to grow, Covid-19 reinforces how access to data remains a barrier to young people’s progress
Read more
National

Not in the pub quiz

-
We miss pub quizzes as much as you do so here’s a chance to indulge in some nostalgia
Read more
Africa

How to translate a pandemic

-
The key to containing ‘kokoro korona’ is to speak to people in their own languages
Read more
Coronavirus

How do we get beyond ‘business as usual’ after the pandemic?

-
Charles Eisenstein’s book, Sacred Economics, offers some practical alternatives to neoliberal capitalism
Read more
Coronavirus

Universities have a role to play in a pandemic and should adjust accordingly

-
COMMENT How are universities as global institutions of higher learning managing...
Read more
Coronavirus

Philanthropy is selfish – it’s time for radical giving

-
Why should we applaud those giving away a fraction of their fortune; the same people who have a hand in creating such inequities?
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine testing in vulnerable populations must be guided by ethics

& -
The fallouts from unethical experiments include distrust of public health officials and poor participation in research studies by members of vulnerable populations. People involved in vaccine trials must be recognised as partners, rather than pawns
Read more
Coronavirus

To fight Covid-19 in Africa, we must fight inequality

-
Our global health is only as strong as our most vulnerable community. The coronavirus pandemic can be defeated — but only if we leave no one behind
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

My late uncle, and the ethics of clinical trials in...

Despite the long history of medical racism, any potential Covid-19 vaccines must be tested in Africa — but not only on the continent
-
Read more
Africa

Jack Ma v. Bill Gates: Does Africa need another benevolent...

The latest member of the benevolent billionaires club could learn from what his peers have done right — and wrong
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: Why buying time was vital

100 000 tests. 600 000 people screened. And an increase in daily tests to 30 000 — inside what the state is doing with the time the lockdown bought
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.