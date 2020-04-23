Subscribe
Subscribe
BusinessCoronavirus

The crisis can ‘galvanise all of us to eradicate inequality’

  
Damage control: People queue to receive their grants at a Sassa collection point in Alexandra, Johannesburg. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The coronavirus crisis cuts two way and balancing on the knife edge is a healthcare emergency and economic devastation. The 35-day lockdown and the subsequent economic downturn have laid bare the deep inequalities in the country.

Before the outbreak, about 29.1% of South Africans were unemployed and almost 60% of children (11.6-million) lived in households below the poverty line of R1277 a person each month. These numbers are expected to increase as more businesses lay off staff and restrictions on people’s movements continue.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500-billion “extraordinary coronavirus budget”. For people close to starvation, it included crucial increases in the social and child-support grants, as well as a R350 a month grant for people who do not have work but don’t qualify for another grant. To lessen the damage being wrought by the response to Covid-19, the coronavirus budget mixed increased grants with more money for infrastructure and to keep businesses open through spending by state institutions and loans from local and international institutions.

To get a sense of business’s opinion about the Covid-19 budget, the Mail & Guardian spoke to a few of its leading thinkers.

Judy Dlamini, chairperson of the Mbekani Group

For Dlamini, the Covid-19 crisis presents South Africa with an opportunity to fix its long-standing problems of poverty and inequality. She says the coronavirus is an “invisible enemy” that affects everyone regardless of their socioeconomic standing, but “it is more devastating to those of less means”.

“Poverty and inequality is a bigger threat to this country than Covid-19. However, it can be that catalyst that galvanises all of us to fight and eradicate inequality,” Dlamini says.

Although the uneven economic effects of the coronavirus are still being worked out, there is no doubt that the economic harm has so far been severe. “The importance of partnerships between the public and private sector cannot be overemphasised. So far that partnership has helped in confronting the challenge, thanks to good leadership.”

Dlamini says critical needs such as access to water and sanitation, proper housing, universal access to quality education and healthcare, universal digital access and affordable data “will go a long way in addressing the stark reality of poverty and inequality in the country”.

Gerrie Fourie, chief executive of Capitec Bank

“We just need to be positive, because that is the most important thing if you lead people,” says Gerrie Fourie, sounding cheerful during a phone interview on Wednesday. The night before, the president said R200-billion in loans and financing will come from the local financial sector.

Fourie says the banking sector, like the rest of the economy, is taking strain, but he chooses to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel while navigating through the dark parts.


“In life you’ve got two choices, you can either be negative and then you are going to find no opportunities, or positive and you handle the crisis and then you look for opportunities in that crisis. And for me that is quite important.”

Fourie says the banking industry has seen fewer transactions and cash deposits are down. The sector is surviving the moment because it has a lot of capital in reserve — the opposite situation to banks in the United States during the 2007-2008 financial crisis when they collapsed.

“Our bank system in South Africa is run very well and we’ve got the South African Reserve Bank that supports us.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, banks were allowed to have a collective discussion on how to strengthen their response to the pandemic. They are also open during the lockdown because they are considered an essential service.

Fourie says that he thinks the stimulus package has “lifted everyone’s mood” and people are a bit more positive.

But he says the government still needs to work out how to lift the lockdown, and how it will continue to finance the cost of the lockdown.

The full cost of that will become clear in October, then Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his mid-term budget.

Tshokolo Nchocho, chief executive of the IDC

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) was mentioned often in relation to the last big stimulus conversion, which was about the ailing state-owned power utility, Eskom. Trade union federation Cosatu had proposed a R250-billion bailout for Eskom with the state-owned IDC taking much of the risk.

Now the IDC is using its vast resources to stimulate various activities such as manufacturing emergency supplies for the Covid-19 response.

Nchocho says the scale of the stimulus package is a reflection of how seriously the government is treating the pandemic. “The nature of this pandemic, and of the lockdown measures adopted to contain it, requires a highly agile and dynamic approach to interventions. After all, we are dealing with an extraordinary set of circumstances both domestically and globally.”

He adds that “the overall quantum of the support package is massive and unprecedented”.

The country already has constrained resources, he says, so South Africa will have to be very strategic in how it allocates scarce resources.

The IDC has made R3-billion available in the next quarter to support businesses during this crisis.

Nchocho says: “Most initiatives are currently aimed at supporting critical capacity and short-term liquidity challenges. As we look to emerge from lockdown, opportunities for growth will certainly emerge and we will look to respond appropriately to these opportunities.”

Tshegofatso Mathe and Thando Maeko are Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

READ IT: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on lockdown easing

-
Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's full address on the easing of the national lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa announces gradual easing of Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa

-
Restrictions to vary by province and district, depending on infection rate and ability of health care system
Read more
Education

How Covid-19 will affect students

-
Universities and vocational colleges have the responsibility of protecting graduates’ futures
Read more
Coronavirus

Editorial: Government must just do better

-
The World Health Organisation continues to praise South Africa’s public-health response to the pandemic. That praise, however, will be long forgotten if we are not able to meet all our other challenges with the same alacrity
Read more
Business

‘More needed’ for miners to work again

-
Amcu and experts agree that mineworkers and their communities face a unique risk without a detailed response to Covid-19 from the sector
Read more
Business

Top-up is for caregivers, not children

& -
Sassa says grants to an extra six million people who lose jobs, on top of 18-million beneficiaries, means it can’t give as much to child support grants
Read more
Business

Faster, cheaper data is here – but not for long

-
There are factors such as exchange rates, electricity costs, security free and fuel prices that are contributors, but additional spectrum will certainly bring about significant change in the local industry
Read more
Opinion

Staypozi, Cyril’s new TV serial

-
The boss isn’t going to end the lockdown in six days time — not if he’s called out the army and got a welfare grant from the World Bank
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

READ IT: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on lockdown easing

Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's full address on the easing of the national lockdown
-
Read more
Business

SAA Technical flies into salary storm

Maintenance division is first SAA subsidiary to declare hardship to staff as travel ban effects grow at the state-owned airline
-
Read more
Business

SAA rescuers give affected parties two options: Wind down or...

As SAA subsidiaries declare hardship to staff, business-rescue practitioners urge them to sign agreements to save severance payouts
-
Read more
Africa

Malawi’s president ordered a lockdown. The court said no

Trust in Peter Mutharika’s government is at an all time low — just when it’s needed most
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.