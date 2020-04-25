Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

200 Cuban medics to help SA fight Covid-19

Doctors and nurses of Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade take part in a farewell ceremony before travelling to Andorra to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, at the Central Unit of Medical Cooperation in Havana, on March 28, 2020. (Photo by Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Just over 200 Cubans, including doctors, are on their way to South Africa to assist in the battle against the spread of Covid-19.

The medical personnel will land at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday and will go straight into quarantine for 14 days in Pretoria. About 30 Cubans will be assigned to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the rest will assist the department of health. 

“These are doctors who have been to Europe and elsewhere, who understand the signs and symptoms of the virus and the clinical management of the Covid-19 and how to treat it,” said health department spokesperson Popo Maja.

Their arrival follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that South Africa’s now five-week national lockdown will be eased. From May 1, there will be a phased reopening of the economy. 

He also said he had deployed more than 70 000 SANDF personnel to assist in the response to Covid-19. Ramaphosa said the defence force assistance will not be limited to supporting the police in enforcing lockdown regulations but will include providing health services, infrastructure maintenance and water. 

Early this month the government said it had met the Cuban ambassador to South Africa, Rodolfo Benitez, in March and that the Cubans had shown interest in providing assistance. 

At the time of publishing there were 4 220 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 79 deaths and 1 473 recoveries.  

One of the most worrying provinces in the country is the Eastern Cape, where Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had to intervene and send a team to assist with the tracing, screening and testing of people, particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. 

On Tuesday, the province’s numbers rose to about 10% of the national infection tally and Mkhize said more medical specialists, including epidemiologists, analysts and field consultants should be deployed there. About 200 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to three funerals in that province, as people fail to adhere to lockdown regulations and continue to gather in big numbers. 

In Port Elizabeth alone 160 cases have been registered as result of two funerals, and the 40 cases in the coastal town of Port St Johns are also linked to a funeral. 


The arrival of the Cubans in the country could assist with curbing the spread of the virus particularly in the provinces where the numbers are increasing rapidly. 

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa said there would be a smart lockdown, with provinces and regions going through different levels of measures depending on how Covid-19 is spreading. This could mean that some provinces are seeing a more severe lockdown than their neighbours. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.
Thanduxolo Jika
Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika is an investigative Journalist and Co-Author of We are going to kill each other today:The Marikana Story. The Messiah of Abantu.

Recommended

Coronavirus

The Great Recession looms in South Africa’s future

-
The extent and length of the journey depend on a few factors, but a hard landing seems unavoidable
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 exposes how unfree we all still are

-
We need to be free from gross inequalities and have a responsibility to change this through compassion, justice and sacrifice
Read more
Friday

Būjin on spitting ‘Weird Venom’

-
Dani Kyengo O’Neill has just released her first solo single. It’s a mantra. An anthem. A daily devotion. A queer prayer. Listen to it
Read more
Coronavirus

Co-values needed as much as a scientific breakthrough

-
Honesty, respect, responsibility, fairness and compassion will carry humanity through any crisis
Read more
Opinion

Will the populist playbook be enough for Trump to hold on to power?

-
His rhetoric about immigration, the dilution of culture and threats to American’s jobs feeds into Republicans’ fears and he’ll use this in his election campaign
Read more
Business

Gordhan steps into SAA crisis, announces a stop to retrenchments

-
The minister is also expected to announce talks with unions towards a new airline after the shut-down of the cash-strapped national carrier
Read more
Coronavirus

Compulsory face masks and curfew kick in as lockdown eases

& -
The easing of SA’s lockdown means more than 40% of the workforce will be back at work, but if Covid-19 cases go up the lockdown will intensify again
Read more
Coronavirus

Dan Plato: Cape Town is caring for the homeless despite rampant political campaign against us

-
We have honoured President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to put aside politicking and wish opposition parties would do the same
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

Gordhan steps into SAA crisis, announces a stop to retrenchments

The minister is also expected to announce talks with unions towards a new airline after the shut-down of the cash-strapped national carrier
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 grant top-up is for caregivers, not children

Sassa says grants to an extra six million people who lose jobs, on top of 18-million beneficiaries, means it can’t give as much to child support grants
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.