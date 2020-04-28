Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

LIVESTREAM: Health minister hosts Covid-19 technical briefing

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As South Africa prepares for the next phase of the Covid-19 response the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize and his deputy Dr Joe Phaahla, will be joined by provincial MECs and experts from the  National Institute for Communicable Diseases, to map South Africa’s way forward into a post lockdown scenario.

Please note the livestream is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

-
Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
National

How to claim the Covid-19 UIF benefit

-
In a statement, the fund emphasised that all businesses with workers, “from spaza shops to hair salons” who are registered with the UIF can apply for this relief
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

-
Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: 4.20 Delights Baker

-
In about 2015, I was working in another country and it was frustrating that you couldn’t access cannabis. When I returned,...
Read more
Africa

Review: A masterful look at five decades of African development

-
‘Know The Beginning Well’ is an insightful peek into the life of KY Amoako and the fascinating work he has done on the continent
Read more
Business

Virus leaves fishing high and dry

-
The recreational fishing industry, employing 94 000 people and generating R36-billion a year, pleads for permission to return to work before it collapses
Read more
World

Trump abandons ‘enemy’ media briefings — then comes right back

-
In a confusing series of announcements, the White House scheduled a press conference with Trump for Monday afternoon. Then scrapped it, and then put it back on
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

-
The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian