Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinionTop Six

Covid-19 set to increase the scourge of child marriage

  
Child marriages.
If mitigating steps are not taken immediately, in a concerted effort by all stakeholders, the pandemic will be a catastrophe for girls.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Sudha was a healthy 16-year-old student in south India. Now she is dead. It was not Covid-19 that killed her — not directly anyway. She was found hanging in the village of Ranganathapura at the end of last month, and died shortly afterwards at a nearby hospital. Sudha committed suicide, after being forced to marry a relative. Allegedly, police initially attempted to hush up the case, but eventually the parents of both the bride and the groom were arrested. The groom is still at large. 

The government body tasked with the prevention of child marriage told local press that the marriage remained unnoticed by the authorities for longer than usual because the responsible officer was not working, because of India’s coronavirus lockdown. If the marriage had come to the attention of the authorities earlier, perhaps Sudha would still be alive.

Each year, 12-million female children across the world are married. That is nearly one girl every three seconds. Countries in West and Central Africa, as well as South Asia, have the highest prevalence of child marriage. In Niger, for example, 76% of women between the ages of 20 and 24 were first married before they were 18. In Bangladesh, it is 59%. Although there are differences in prevalence within and across countries, child marriage remains a universal challenge, and occurs across regions, cultures and religions.

A licence to rape

The practice of marrying children is appalling and a grave violation of human rights, not least because it often amounts to giving men a licence to rape, to put it bluntly. Sex with a child who is not yet competent to consent to sexual acts is rape — plain and simple — and calling the child a “wife” or “husband” does not change that. 

Child marriage undermines the aspirations of children, mostly girls, who are just at the beginning of their lives and robs them of the chance to realise their potential. Becoming a wife typically marks the end of a girl’s education, cementing her dependence on men, and increasing exposure to the risks of domestic violence, early pregnancy and contracting HIV.

The causes of child marriage are complex and vary across communities. The main driving factors include gender inequality, antiquated cultural norms, and poverty. In many parts of the world, girls are not seen as potential wage earners, but rather as a financial burden, which marriage transfers to the husband’s family. Giving a daughter away in marriage leaves the family with one less mouth to feed, one less child to educate and one less body to clothe. The freed-up financial resources can then be invested in the education of sons, which is seen as more worthwhile. 

In Tanzania, for example, girls from the poorest 20% of households are more than twice as likely to be married before the age of 18 than girls from the richest 20% of households. Marrying a girl early further reduces the supposed “risk” of the girl engaging in relationships or even becoming pregnant outside of wedlock, which would be seen as bringing shame or dishonour to the family, and make it harder for her to find a husband.

According to a 2018 Unicef report, there has been a decline in the global rate of child marriage, with an estimated 25-million child marriages averted in the past decade, largely due to significant progress in South Asia. On the legal front too there have been positive developments, from the Tanzanian activist Rebecca Gyumi winning a landmark case against her government to raise the age of marriage for girls from 14 to 18, to child marriage being outlawed in the states of Delware and New Jersey in the United States. 

Covid-19 and child marriage

A few days ago, however, the UN Population Fund warned that the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to deliver a devastating blow to efforts to eradicate child marriage.

During the Ebola virus outbreak between 2014 and 2016, West Africa saw a sharp increase in child marriage. Loss of income and employment made it more difficult for families to afford the school fees for their children, and girls were almost always the first to drop out of school, because of discriminatory sociocultural norms. Many of these girls were then married off to further ease financial burden.


With Covid-19, we are likely to see similar effects on a global scale. Millions of girls are currently out of school, families are struggling with increased economic hardship, and programmes to end child marriage face significant disruptions. The UN Population Fund estimates that the result will be 13-million additional cases of child marriage over the next 10 years.

To avert such a setback, it is now more important than ever to address the root causes of child marriage — poverty and harmful gender norms — which also sustain a range of other social evils that we already see being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, from domestic violence to female genital mutilation. Global institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which are playing a critical role in helping countries to mitigate the devastating effects of the pandemic, have pledged support for low-income countries in the tens of billions of dollars. 

That money, however, pales in comparison with the trillions the United States, Europe, China, and Japan are pumping into their economies, and much more needs to be done to assist poor families in low-income countries, who will be hit the hardest by the pandemic. 

National governments, for their part, must now be even more vigilant in enforcing laws against child marriage, work to minimise disruptions in primary and secondary education, with particular attention to girls, and strengthen efforts to raise awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage. If mitigating steps are not taken immediately, in a concerted effort by all stakeholders, the pandemic will be a catastrophe for girls.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chioma Nwosu
Chioma Nwosu is a Lagos-based copywriter and digital marketer
Rainer Ebert
Dr Rainer Ebert is an international research associate at the University of Dar es Salaam

Recommended

Coronavirus

The democratic process of voting was wearing thin before lockdown

-
The number of adults who didn’t vote in the 2019 elections reflects citizens’ disenchantment with their representatives. Perhaps Covid-19 presents government with the chance to change this
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 and African children: The untold story

, & -
Children are less likely to contract the coronavirus than adults, but the way in which the pandemic affects them goes beyond ill health
Read more
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

-
The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
Read more
Sport

The grey areas in Jake White’s coaching career

-
The World Cup-winning coach has an impeccable CV, with an illustrious coaching career that has taken him all over the globe. But he has a reputation problem
Read more
Africa

I buried my father on Zoom. Was I laying my culture to rest?

-
The Covid-19 pandemic prevented me from leaving London to be at my father’s funeral in Uganda and perform the rites. Instead, I attended it online
Read more
Coronavirus

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

-
The human settlements minister has axed her controversial rapid-response team after corruption charges. Some team members were alleged to be running her 2022 ANC election campaign
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Mthethwa briefing on Covid-19 relief fund for sport and arts and culture

-
The minister will update the nation on funding for the sector as well as present the challenges the department faces
Read more
Africa

On the frontline: The junior doctor at Mogadishu’s Covid call centre

-
In less than a week, 16 000 Somalis called into the government’s new coronavirus hotline. Dr Jihan Ali works there, advising callers and collecting and providing data to colleagues
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Sisulu disbands her own national rapid-response task team

The human settlements minister has axed her controversial rapid-response team after corruption charges. Some team members were alleged to be running her 2022 ANC election campaign
-
Read more
Politics

‘Fraser vs Nxele’ heads back to court

The controversial KwaZulu-Natal corrections head has again been suspended by the former spy boss
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Do you want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian