Mid-Level Climate Reporter

The M&G is looking for a mid-level to senior climate/business reporter in the renewable energy, just transitions, coal, mining and financing field.

The candidate must be passionate about this sector and have a keen eye on policy developments, shifts in transnational mitigation strategies and financial models. The candidate will work with a team to continue the growth of the M&G work in reporting on the environment and climate change.

The candidate must be able to pitch, research and write hard news and feature stories and present the issues in a clear and simple way.

Responsibilities

Keep abreast of developments in the beat to ensure that the M&G leads the coverage on renewable energy, just transitions, coal, mining and financing;

Contribute breaking, hard and feature stories to all M&G platforms;

From time to time contribute to investigative stories;

Initiate and manage a short, medium and long-term diary in consultation with the section editor; and

Participate in creating and producing multiplatform content, including special editions, newsletters, podcasts and training sessions.

Skills and Experience

At least a degree or equivalent in journalism or a related relevant field, or a specialist qualification in journalism from a recognised tertiary institution;

At least three years of experience as a reporter;

Excellent understanding of local, regional and global environmental issues;

A brimful contact book;

Excellent writing skills;

Strong interpersonal and communication skills;

Strong analytical and conceptual thinking skills; and

A valid driver’s licence.

Closing date: 15 June 2022

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

The salary will be commensurate with experience.

Candidates are invited to apply by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/YRzKoELbMM3u6FWu5