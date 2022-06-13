M&G is hiring: Climate & Environment Editor

The M&G is looking for a dynamic, climate and environment editor to lead the coverage of this vital specialist area.

The successful candidate must be versatile in writing and editing and have covered environmental issues. The candidate should have a keen interest in policy, trends and investigations in the environment, just transition and renewables space, as well as in expanding the climate and environment team, its coverage and audience.

Responsibilities

Coordinating online and print publishing cycle and managing the content of the climate and environment team;

Create, produce and manage high-quality content on the M&G’s various platforms;

Be an authority on the environment, climate and renewable energy and communicate it effectively in print, online and podcast platforms;

Regularly check and track content;

Proofread and edit material;

Set publication standards and establish goals and expectations;

Manage the content of this section to support subscription growth and increase reader engagement;

Collaborate with the production team for the newspaper and online in design, pictures and sub-editing to enhance the stories and packages produced;

Determine and track KPIs for the section;

Track and analyse website traffic for the section; and

Produce and present reports on the growth trajectory of the section.

Skills and experience

A degree or equivalent in journalism or a related relevant field;

At least seven years’ experience as a reporter and/or news editor at a newspaper and/or online news service;

Experience in leading a team in the environment and science space;

Strong contacts and a proven ability to bring in exclusive stories;

Create and drive audience growth and engagement;

The ability to work collaboratively; and

Excellent communication skills.

Closing date: 15 June 2022

The appointment will be done in line with the M&G Media Ltd Employment Equity Policy. This is a full-time permanent position based at the M&G’s offices in Milpark, Johannesburg, but may work from home.

The salary will be commensurate with experience.

Candidates are invited to apply by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/YRzKoELbMM3u6FWu5