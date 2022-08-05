Objects of Desire: 2022 Hottest Brands

Samba Samba

Designer Wales Bonner has paired European heritage with Afro-Atlantic spirit in the Adidas Originals x.

The number one product in menswear is the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers. The reimagination of the classic sneaker infuses European heritage with an Afro Atlantic spirit, a cornerstone of the designer Wales Bonner’s style. The cream white/brown colourway takes the Samba silhouette, with hand-stitched details, velvet laces and a translucent rubber outsole. Available at HighSnobiety.

Hottest bag in the world



The Diesel 1DR bag is the accessory of choice for celebs such as Megan Thee Stallion and Julia Fox

Deemed a “wardrobe essential”, Diesel has climbed the charts with fashion lovers and into the top 10 most popular brands. According to consumers, this is the hottest bag in the world in 2022. The most hyped Diesel 1DR bag is sported by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and even Miley Cyrus has rocked it on stage. Available at Lyst.

Luxury beauty essentials

Gucci topped Lyst’s list as the number one brand, and it makes sense. A daily makeup routine can be intimately meditative. Why not indulge in gold-drenched, astronomically adorned, or floral pieces that bring luxury to your self-care experience? Gucci Beauty brings just that with its Poudre de Beauté Éclat Soleil Powder — or bronzer — in an old Hollywood-esque compact and its opulent, starry lipsticks.

Louis Vuitton Burgers

Louis Vuitton’s Flower Burger Box contains six coasters.

At first glance, Louis Vuitton’s Flower Burger Box looks like an excessively indulgent lunchbox. However, it is not made for takeaways but for serving drinks at home. The floral leather box houses six coasters in colours matching the classic hamburger, like crisp lettuce green and bright tomato red. Available at Louis Vuitton.

Almost Naked



Not for the faint-hearted, the Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova naked dress is the ultimate, yet fashionable optical illusion. This dress is a hot summer surprise or trompe l’oeil that screams “naked” with an image of a naked body printed front and back. Perhaps this dress ranks number three in the world due to the rise in desire for archival fashion pieces, or playful reinterpretations of brands’ histories. Available at Jean Paul Gaultier.