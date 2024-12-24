Buganda cultural heritage is being eroded by vulgar lyrics

Music should inspire us, protect our languages and culture — and it can earn money that boosts the economy

Louis Armstrong stated: “There are two kinds of music, the good and the bad.”

Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo put on a stunning performance at the re-opening of the Notre-Dame cathedral of Jerusalema, a song by South African DJ Master KG (Kgaogelo Moagi).

This is in stark contrast to the vulgar and explicit music released in the same week by two Ugandan musicians.

Kidjo’s music reasserts the importance of culture, while Gravity Omutujju (aka Gereson Wabuyi) and Lil Pazo (aka Mukasa Yasin) promote sexual immorality.

Music not only serves as entertainment; it is therapy and educational. Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they are also psychologically and physically affected, prompting responses.

Music revitalises indigenous languages, a big component of cultural heritage. But music has increasingly become more commercialised and competitive, prompting musicians to adopt marketing stunts and explicit music to remain famous. Such gimmicks are eroding our cultural heritage.

Music can be used to express love and sexual fantasies. It should never cross the line of turning into vulgarism.

I listen to music composed by Ugandans Naava Grey, Isaiah Katumwa, Azawi, Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleon, Gravity Omutujju, Lil Pazo, as well as musicians from other countries such as Cassper Noyvest and Nasty C, among others.

I am concerned about the lyrics in new songs compared to those in earlier days of people like Philly Bongoley Lutaaya, Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube and Dave Matthews. Their music was inspiring and educational and still thrills the world whenever it is played.

Songs such as Enkuddi and Ensujju by Lil Pazo, which are sung in Ugandan languages, are explicit about sexual organs, immorality and sexual misconduct and are dominating social media platforms.

A musical talent is one of greatest gifts the Creator granted a few and it should not be misused.

Both music and indigenous languages preserve and protect African culture with the purpose of organising society. Good music with lyrics in our indigenous languages has built a strong social fabric. It promotes national pride and earns money that boosts African economies.

According to the World Bank, streaming music will raise $500 million by 2025 in Africa, about five times the revenue in 2017.

After Angelique Kidjo performed at the 2020 Olympics, Benin’s economy earned $202.60 million. Nigeria, the second biggest economy in Africa, is earning about $2 billion annually from Music.

Uganda has huge potential of socially and economically benefiting from the music industry, just as Benin, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa and Nigeria do.

But efforts by the Ndere Troupe, Annet Nandujja, Naava Grey, Isaiah Katumwa, Caesar Kajura and other Ugandans are being jeopardised by the likes of Gravity Omutujju and Lil Pazo and their vulgar music.

Recording labels and song writers must take responsibility to produce good, inspiring music and refrain from vulgar music that degrades our indigenous languages and human dignity.

As music lovers, we can reject this kind of music by not listening to it.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.