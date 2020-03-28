Subscribe
BusinessThe Editors Picks

South Africa has been junked

A Ba3 rating was awarded to Nigeria and a B1 rating was given to both Zambia and Kenya.
The country’s rising debt risk is also putting added pressure on ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service to downgrade South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The inevitable came on Friday night, with credit ratings agency Moody’s listing South Africa’s credit rating as junk. This means institutional investors that own the country’s debt but are not allowed to buy or hold risky debt will be forced to sell off the country’s debt. It will also be more expensive for the government to raise debt.

The downgrade means that the ratings agency effectively says there is a chance that South Africa might not be able to pay back its debt, making buying that debt riskier.

Moody’s — the last agency to do this — said the outlook for the country was negative and their rating reflects the risk that “economic growth will prove even weaker and the debt burden will rise even faster than currently expected”.

The key drivers behind the downgrade are “continuing deterioration in fiscal strength and structurally very weak growth,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

The outlook on the rating remains negative.

Moody’s added that the rapid spread of Covid-19 globally will likely exacerbate “South Africa’s economic and fiscal challenges and will complicate the emergence of effective policy responses”.

In a statement on Friday, finance minister Tito Mobweni said: “To say we are not concerned and trembling in our boots about what might be in the coming weeks and months is an understatement.”

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. (David Harrison/M&G)

Friday was also the first day of the 21-day, nationwide lockdown, started after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster. On Friday, the first person died as a result of Covid-19 in South Africa with the number of people tested positive passing 1 000.

The economic impact of countries shutting down has been massive and has taken a toll on South Africa. This is after the country already announced that it was in a recession after the economy shrunk in the last two quarters of 2019.

Treasury said on Friday: “The impact of Covid-19 is felt across various sectors of the economy including the financial markets which experienced a significant sell off in equities, bonds and exchange rates as investors retreated to safe haven securities amid the uncertainty.”

It added: “The decision by Moody’s could not have come at a worse time” and that it “will truly test South Africa’s financial markets”.

Before Friday’s announcement by Moody’s to downgrade South Africa, it was the last of the three big ratings agencies — Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global — to have kept the country’s rating as stable.

Economists had hoped that Moody’s would give South Africa a reprieve as the country battled with the economic and health impact of the coronavirus.

To curb the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed one death, the government has implemented a three week lockdown effectively bringing the country’s economy on a standstill. To offset the impact that the lockdown will have on businesses, households and individuals announced a string of measures to cushion the economy, including a Solidarity Fund which has a capital seed of R150-million from the government.

The country’s financial markets have also seen increased volatility since the outbreak of Covid-19, prompting the South African Reserve Bank to cut interest rates by 100 basis points. The bank earlier this week also announced that it would be buying government bonds in the secondary market, in a bid to inject liquidity into the local market.

The downgrade will see South Africa excluded from the FTSE World Government Bond Index. Economists have said that the impact of this downgrade was already priced into investments and the market, because it was expected. But junk status will force some institutions that have not already sold off the country’s debt to do so.

It will also make it more expensive for the state to borrow money, with lenders expecting more interest in return for what is now a risky investment.

In its Friday statement, Treasury added that: “The interest rate for the government, households and the broader economy is also expected to increase as a result.”

The country’s currency declined by as much as 1,7% in trade against the dollar to trade at R17.63 following Moody’s announcement.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Recommended

Coronavirus Essentials

Motsepe Foundation donates R1-billion to fight Covid-19

-
The Motsepe family has called on corporations with financial means to exercise “ubuntu” by contributing money to assist the government to combat the spread of Covid-19
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

High court refuses application to cross provinces for a funeral

-
Despite “extreme sympathy”, court says it must uphold the law
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

How to tackle Covid-19 in informal settlements

-
It’s difficult to enforce a lockdown in informal settlements, and social distancing may be impossible. New ideas are needed
Read more
Opinion

The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle

-
The coronavirus outbreak through the eyes of a South African doctor in Seattle
Read more
Opinion

Surviving Covid-19 — and Modi

-
A religious and nationalist agenda has replaced the promise of development and left India ill-equipped to manage the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

South African woman takes her own life in Kenyan quarantine

-
The death comes after complaints of deplorable conditions at the quarantine center where she was housed
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

Covid-19 lockdown chaos for homeless people left in limbo

-
Bullets also fired indiscriminately at people in the inner city, homeless or not
Read more
Africa

Southern Africa’s dangerous information gap exacerbates natural disasters

-
During Cyclone Idai, responses were hampered by a shortage of reliable information. This has worrying implications for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

South Africa has been junked

Treasury says the credit ratings downgrade “could not have come at a worse time”, as country enters a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown with little money saved up
-
Read more
Coronavirus Essentials

Mail & Guardian needs your help

Our job is to help give you the information we all need to participate in building this country, while holding those in power to account. But now the power to help us keep doing that is in your hands
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.