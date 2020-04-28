Subscribe
Subscribe
BusinessCoronavirusThe Editors Picks

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

‘A little differently’: CCMA director Cameron Morajane announced in March that the statutory body would cease full operations and services during lockdown. (Alaister Russell/Gallo Images/Sunday Times)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has seen a massive drop in case referrals since it decided to close its doors to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to data provided by the CCMA, between March 18 — when it first announced it would be adapting its operations amid the coronavirus outbreak — and last Thursday, it had received 5 141 case referrals. This is approximately 24.5% of the average number of cases it would have dealt with during the same period last year.

This decline in referrals comes in the wake of widespread job insecurity triggered by the South African government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the virus.

In March, the CCMA director Cameron Morajane released a statement saying that, in the wake of the pandemic, the statutory body would be “doing some things a little differently”. Staff were allowed to work from home and meetings were conducted digitally. The CCMA also prohibited all walk-ins, in effect closing its offices.

Shortly after this statement, the CCMA announced it would “cease full operations and services for the duration of the nationwide lockdown”.

People requiring urgent assistance were encouraged to contact the CCMA through email, fax and its social media accounts “for labour-related advice”.

CCMA spokesperson Amos Tshabalala told the Mail & Guardian that the body has noted a “huge decline in referrals since the lockdown”.

A total of 5 141 case referrals means there was an average of 190 a day for 27 days.

According to the CCMA’s most recent annual report, it received 193 732 in the 2018/2019 financial year. This case referral rate translates to an average of 775 new cases referred to the CCMA every working day, the report notes.

According to the data from the CCMA, 2 939 of the 5 141 referrals it has received since March 18 relate to dismissals, with more than half of those dismissal cases (1 506) having to do with alleged worker misconduct.


The highest number of referrals came from the professional services, retail, private security, construction and mining sectors respectively. The professional service sector — which includes lawyers, financial advisers and engineers, among others — has been the highest referring sector for the past two years.

Tshabalala assured the M&G that despite a drop in the number referrals during lockdown, “the CCMA has remained available to the workers on online platforms”.

“For instance, the CCMA made exceptions on hearing matters such as … high profile S189A matters which can/could be conducted via video conferencing facilities,” he said, adding that one of these exceptions had to do with the now halted South African Airways retrenchments.

The CCMA has also intervened to prevent strike action in the food sector during the lockdown.

Just before the lockdown was due to begin, the CCMA stepped in when workers at Pick’ n Pay’s Longmeadow distribution centre threatened industrial action over health and safety concerns.

The statutory body had to intervene on two other occasions — once in a dispute at a Rhodes Food factory in Cape Town and another time amid a dispute at the Cadbury chocolate factory in Port Elizabeth — to prevent the disruption of food supply as the lockdown commenced, Tshabalala revealed.

He added that, though the CCMA’s services are still available to workers and their employers, ensuring everyone is able to access those services digitally had been their greatest challenge during the lockdown.

The period of the CCMA’s partial closure has coincided with heightened concern over job security for workers everywhere.

A report released by the International Labour Organisation earlier this month revealed that at the time partial lockdown measures had affected almost 2.7-billion workers, representing around 81% of the world’s workforce.

According to a recently released Human Sciences Research Council survey, 45% of the 19 330 participants reported that they feared South Africa’s lockdown would make it difficult to keep their jobs. Just over 60% of those surveyed said the lockdown is threatening their ability to earn an income.

In a portfolio committee meeting last week, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi told MPs to brace themselves for large-scale job losses as a result of the lockdown. 

“It is a fact that a number of companies after Covid-19 might not be able to recover. They might take six months to recover. Some might take a year. Some might not even come back and be able to operate again,” Nxesi said.

“The reality is, there is going to be massive retrenchments. There are projections from a number of economists that we might add another million or two to the unemployment numbers we already have … This is a very, very serious matter.”

Nxesi said his department is considering the likelihood of “very high numbers” of employment disputes being referred to the CCMA. Some employers had already issued Section 189 retrenchment notices to workers, he added.

“There is a lot on our plates to deal with.”

READ MORE: How to claim the Covid-19 UIF benefit

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Recommended

Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

-
Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
National

How to claim the Covid-19 UIF benefit

-
In a statement, the fund emphasised that all businesses with workers, “from spaza shops to hair salons” who are registered with the UIF can apply for this relief
Read more
Coronavirus

LIVESTREAM: Health minister hosts Covid-19 technical briefing

-
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize maps out the next phase of the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Friday

The Portfolio: 4.20 Delights Baker

-
In about 2015, I was working in another country and it was frustrating that you couldn’t access cannabis. When I returned,...
Read more
Africa

Review: A masterful look at five decades of African development

-
‘Know The Beginning Well’ is an insightful peek into the life of KY Amoako and the fascinating work he has done on the continent
Read more
Business

Virus leaves fishing high and dry

-
The recreational fishing industry, employing 94 000 people and generating R36-billion a year, pleads for permission to return to work before it collapses
Read more
World

Trump abandons ‘enemy’ media briefings — then comes right back

-
In a confusing series of announcements, the White House scheduled a press conference with Trump for Monday afternoon. Then scrapped it, and then put it back on
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

-
The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

‘We cannot be complacent,’ says Africa CDC boss

Africa’s new disease control agency reacted early and quickly to the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Read more
Business

CCMA cases stunted by lockdown

Data shows that during the lockdown the statutory body has dealt with 75% fewer cases than during the same period last year
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 crisis: Audit offices must rise to the occasion

The government’s good work can easily be undone should the risks of fraud and corruption not be addressed proactively
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Special Reports

Four things you need to know about Covid-19 and your insurance cover

-
Income protection benefits will be paid out to policyholders who are unable to work for medically validated reasons such as having Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

SAT advert acknowledges South Africans’ lockdown sacrifices

-
South African Tourism, The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Videovision Entertainment join hands to inspire hope SA marks Freedom Day under lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.


Worried about misinformation and fake stories? Want your daily news to be factual, impartial and up-to-date?

Yes, I want to subscribe to the Mail & Guardian