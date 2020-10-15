Subscribe
Watch it again: Ramaphosa details economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to present the economic reconstruction and recovery plan to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in a virtual address.

On Thursday morning, parliament formally consented to postpone the medium term budget policy statement. Due to take place next week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had asked for it to be pushed back to 28 October given the “complex and unusual circumstances” — the Covid-19 pandemic — the country finds itself in.

Please note, the livestream is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.

South Africa requires a different vision than the ANC’s

dean macpherson -
In response to Ryno Geldenhuys’s piece Under Mbali Ntuli the DA would offer South Africans a new political home, published in the Mail & Guardian on 13 October
The challenges of delivering a Covid-19 vaccine in Africa requires a new approach

dr leonard bikinesi & dr sanjeev arora -
It is imperative that we train healthcare workers and participate in continent-wide collaboration
Is solar power the answer to Southern Africa’s energy crisis?

kudzaishe chivandire -
Africa’s favourable weather conditions means solar energy uptake could be accelerated with a few nudges in the right direction
South Africa’s advertising industry has a long way to go

john akinribido -
White-owned advertising agencies need to change, but fundamentally, projects aimed at black people need to be given to agencies that are black-owned or have at least demonstrated that they understand the market
The quiet front line battle of South Africa’s rural nurses

kim harrisberg & gulshan khan -
The focus may have been on urban nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic, but those in rural areas suffer similar fates. However, very little is known about how they have been able to cope
Khaya Sithole: What’s the state’s role in business?

khaya sithole -
State participation is valid when the market can’t deliver what’s needed, such as roads and rail networks and telecommunications. But banks and airlines are private enterprise concerns
