Watch it again: Ramaphosa details economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to present the economic reconstruction and recovery plan to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in a virtual address.

On Thursday morning, parliament formally consented to postpone the medium term budget policy statement. Due to take place next week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had asked for it to be pushed back to 28 October given the “complex and unusual circumstances” — the Covid-19 pandemic — the country finds itself in.

Please note, the livestream is scheduled to begin at 2pm.