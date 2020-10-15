SAA bailout raises more questions

With about two weeks to go before the medium term budget policy speech, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni — otherwise known as Twitter’s Glenryck Pilchards’ chief influencer — is probably sitting on the worst kept secret: the government will once again issue a cash bailout for SAA.

Although there is nothing fundamentally wrong with giving a bailout to a state-owned entity, SAA has shown time and time again to be a bad investment.

And the allocation will come at a time when the country is being urged to stop expenditure that will not contribute directly to the cause of reviving our Covid-ravaged economy.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. If you have a current subscription, please login here. Log In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Join Now | Lost Password?