Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Tax, wage bill, debt, pandemic: Mboweni’s tightrope budget policy statement

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget had little to inspire confidence.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
0

As government debt rises, investors and the public will closely watch the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday for details of the government’s commitments for fiscal consolidation. 

The MTBPS is also expected to provide details on how the fiscus will support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan, which shows that the government is targeting 3% average annual economic growth over the next decade. 

But economists have warned that the country’s limping economy faces an uphill battle because Covid-19 lockdown has exacerbated the country’s fiscal and economic outlook

It is now up to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to demonstrate how the treasury plans to pull the country out of the rising debt trap, which he has previously described as the “closing [of] the jaws of the hippopotamus”.

June’s supplementary budget showed that the country will face a sovereign debt crisis by 2024 if the government does not reverse the deficit, which is projected to increase by 15.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.  The main factors include a sharp fall in tax revenue and the general economic fallout from the pandemic. 


Treasury’s scenario projections show that government debt should stabilise at  87.4% of GDP by 2023-2024.
This will require implementing policy reforms and expenditure cuts of R230-billion over the next two years. Jeffrey Schultz, the chief economist at BNP Paribas, says the MTBPS is likely to be based on austerity measures. 

Mboweni is expected to put more “meat on the bones” of the supplementary budget and where the cuts to expenditure will be made, including to state-owned enterprises and the public sector wage bill. 

The government is involved in a drawn-out court battle with public sector unions who are opposing the government’s plans to save R160-billion by cutting the wage bill. If the government does not cut the wage bill, the expenditure will cost 58% of revenue this year, Schultz says. 

Although the supplementary budget gave the public the lay of the land, Maarten Ackerman, the chief economist at Citadel, says the MTBPS will give a clearer picture of the country’s finances.  

He says the budget should focus on the execution of the government’s plans. If it does not materialise, it will jeopardise the envisioned “active scenario”, which will result in the government having to borrow money to repay its creditors. But, given the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy, Ackerman says the government’s plans for fiscal consolidation in the medium term are unlikely to be achieved. 

Over the medium term, Ackerman says the country is more likely to find itself in between the active and passive — debt continues to rise, and debt-service costs outstrip spending on social and economic priorities — scenarios, “which still puts us in a difficult situation”. 

The MTBPS is also expected to detail how the government plans to plug the hole left by the more than R300-billion tax shortfall.  

Bernard Sacks, the tax partner at Mazars, says that given the ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco from April to August, the shortfall could come in higher than the June forecasts. 

“The excise duties and VAT charged on these products are significant sources of income for the government. I’m not a medical expert, so I can’t say whether it was the right thing to do from a medical perspective, but certainly, from a fiscal perspective, it was a disaster,” he said in a statement. 

Although the treasury does not announce new taxes during the MTBPS — that’s usually done during the February budget — Nazrien Kader, the head of group tax at Old Mutual, says Mboweni could announce new taxes such as a three-year temporary tax or “solidarity tax” on high net worth individuals, a wealth tax and a digital tax. 

Although the introduction of new taxes may “prop up” the country’s revenue in the medium term, Kader says “Minister Mboweni cannot just increase taxes [to put a dent in the budget deficit]. He has to make sure that we have a properly capacitated SA Revenue Service that can enforce tax collection.” 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thando Maeko
Thando Maeko is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Coronavirus

Johannesburg cannot police its future

Matthew Wilhelm solomon -
South Africa’s biggest city is ground zero for debates about the long-term effectiveness and constitutionality of militarised urban policing and how we imagine the post-Covid city
Read more
Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

Sabelo Skiti -
With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Read more
Business

SAA in talks to recoup R350-million in blocked funds from Zimbabwe

thando maeko -
The cash-strapped national carrier is in the process of recouping its blocked funds from Zimbabwe, which could go towards financing the airline’s business rescue plan
Read more
Business

Fix economy: Cut, build, tax

thando maeko -
Expert panel presents a range of solutions to the economic crisis that include cost cutting, infrastructure spending and a solidarity levy
Read more
Politics

ANC’s rogue deployees revealed

Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper & khaya koko -
Despite 6 300 ANC cadres working in government, the party’s integrity committee has done little to deal with its accused members
Read more
Business

Watch it again: Ramaphosa details economic recovery plan

Kiri Rupiah -
According to the Presidency, the plan aims to expedite, in a sustainable manner, the recovery of South Africa’s economy
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Africa

Why anti-corruption campaigns are bad for democracy

Such campaigns can draw attention to the widespread presence of the very behaviour they are trying to stamp out — and subconsciously encourage people to view it as appropriate
Nic Cheeseman & caryn peiffer -
Read more
Business

Tax, wage bill, debt, pandemic: Mboweni’s tightrope budget policy statement

The finance minister has to close the jaws of the hippo and he’s likely to do this by tightening the country’s belt, again.
thando maeko -
Read more
National

SA justice delays extradition of paedophile to UK

Efforts to bring Lee Nigel Tucker to justice have spanned 16 years and his alleged victims have waited for 30 years
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Politics

Former state security minister Bongo back in court

Bongo and his co-accused will appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga over charges of fraud, corruption and theft
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now