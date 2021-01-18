Subscribe
Subscribe
Business

Covid will decide if home refurb boom continues

Many happy returns: Hardware shops and similar businesses have seen sales increase by up to 16% during the pandemic. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

The home improvement industry’s boom, triggered by the Covid-19 lockdown, will probably level out in 2021 — if life returns to normal.

With people having to spend more time at home, improvements such as retiling bathrooms and painting became a trend and they noticed household maintenance jobs they had neglected.

While many retailers slumped during 2020, stores specialising in hardware, paint and glass sold more than in the previous year, according to data from Statistics South Africa. Between August and October 2020, these retailers recorded an 11% rise in sales compared with the same period in 2019.

JSE-listed home improvement companies Cashbuild and Italtile, buoyed by the home improvement trend, performed well in 2020 despite tough trading conditions. 

Cashbuild’s integrated annual report noted that though the first part of the lockdown was difficult for business, the building materials retailer experienced unexpected good sales across all its stores as customers took on DIY projects.


Between July and November 2020, Italtile’s total retail store sales grew by 16.4% for the review period, while like-for-like retail store sales increased by 14.9%, according to a sales update. 

Manufacturing sales for the review period were up 16% compared with the previous corresponding period, and double-digit growth was reported across all of the group’s operations. The tile retailer attributed this growth to the “work-from-home trend … which boosted demand for home improvement products”. 

“The more time you spend at home, the more you realise the flaws in your living space,” said FNB’s senior economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Lower interest rates and travelling costs supported the home improvement trend, he added. 

“Consumers who were lucky enough to stay employed during that period did have some savings, and some of those savings were being channelled into home improvement.”

The projects people were taking on were “home improvement in the truest sense of the word”.

“We didn’t see much value-adding projects like the extending of houses. Yes, there was a bit of that, but it was predominantly the changing of paint and retiling — the kind that does add some value but not significantly.”

But, said Mkhwanazi, the growth experienced by home improvement retailers started slowing down towards the end of 2020. 

As demand for these products increased, inflation on home improvement items also started creeping up, he added. “But I think the main driver for the slow down is that the demand has dried up now.”

Mkhwanazi said he expects the market will remain relatively stable in 2021 amid the further disruptions caused by Covid-19. If there is another hard lockdown, there may be another spike in sales, but not to the same heights as were seen in 2020, he added.

Ron Klipin, a senior analyst at Cratos Capital, said Cashbuild “is a different story” because its market — people in the middle- to lower-income bracket, including so-called bakkie builders — are continuously upgrading their homes. “So I imagine that market would continue to show relative strength.”

He added that if the economy worsens as a result of Covid-19 “it is going to be very tough” to keep the home improvement trend going.

“We are going to see a very tough budget. Unemployment is here to stay. So I think the first quarter is going to be rough for the South African economy.” 

Italtile’s agility will probably make it more resilient, said Klipin. 

Veteran retail analyst Syd Vianello said it is difficult to predict whether the home improvement trend will continue because it is not known when people will be able to return to their pre-Covid lives.

“When things start normalising, question one is: To what extent are things going to normalise? And as they start normalising, to what extent are people going to revert to the way they behaved before? And the answers to those questions, we just don’t know,” Vianello said.

If a vaccine is swiftly and effectively distributed, more people will probably return to working at the office, and there will be less sales momentum on home improvement, he said.

The department of health is working to procure Covid-19 vaccines to at least 38-million South Africans hopefully by the end of this year. Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the aim of the government’s vaccination roll-out is to achieve herd immunity. 

Scientists estimate that the country will probably reach herd immunity once about 67% of the population — 40-million people — are immune.

When South Africans become more confident that life will return to normal, they will likely divert their spending to things they have given up — such as travel — during the lockdown, he added.

“I think the home improvement market is probably reaching — if not at — a peak … and I think the growth in that market is going to level off quite substantially. Obviously, there are a lot of ifs there,” Vianello said.

“But if my assumption is correct, and a vaccine becomes available through the private sector, then I would think that from the middle of the year onwards there will be a rotation away from the home improvement market to the leisure market.”

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Poachers in prisons tell their stories

Interviews with offenders provide insight into the structure of illegal wildlife trade networks
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Covid-overflow hospital in ruins as SIU investigates

A high-level probe has begun into hundreds of millions of rand spent by the Gauteng health department to refurbish a hospital that is now seven months behind schedule – and lying empty
khaya koko

More top stories

Business

Covid will decide if home refurb boom continues

If herd immunity is reached and life returns to ‘normal’, people may switch spending to things they gave up and the desire to DIY may subside
Sarah Smit
Opinion

False hope of  ‘miracle’ remedies

Some people believe a drug used to treat parasites is a Covid cure. But science, not social media, is the only way to determine its efficacy
philip machanick
National

Luxor Paints loses CCMA case, must pay workers R40-m in...

Some of the 181 workers were dismissed for carrying sticks during a strike, others were dismissed even though they weren’t at the picket, but were deemed guilty by association
Sarah Smit
Africa

Covid-19 on the rise in Zimbabwe

The South African variant of the virus is ‘clinically present’, while a lockdown tries to limit new infections
Kudzai Mashininga
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.