 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Business

The JSE will stay relevant, says chief executive Leila Fourie

Large multinationals on the JSE have the power to move the needle upwards.
(Delwyn Verasamy, M&G)
0

Stock exchanges will always remain relevant, according to the chief executive of the local bourse, Leila Fourie. This is after intense criticism of the JSE for failing to stem the tide of delistings. Twenty companies reportedly delisted from the JSE last year.

Fourie has pointed out that the delisting spate is indicative of a global phenomenon. The economic downturn triggered by Covid-19 caused a number of companies, particularly ones with smaller market capitalisation, to lose investor support and, ultimately, have to delist. 

But, Fourie says: “You will always have smaller companies wanting to cash out on an exchange. And you will always have large entities wanting to raise capital for large capital investment.”

Private equity and the private-capital-formation space is growing, Fourie noted in an interview with the Mail & Guardian. “But I do believe that the public markets and IPO [initial public offering] market remain relevant. They will continue to remain relevant into the future. The public market plays a very important role.” 

According to data from information and technology firm TimBukOne, in 2001 the JSE had about 600 listed companies, but by March 2021 this had reduced to 318. The data shows that the JSE has about as many listed companies as it did in 1994.

A report by the World Federation of Exchanges shows that in 2020 there was only a 1.1% increase in the number of listed companies globally compared to 2019 — marking the lowest increase in four years. The report also makes note of the growing IPO market, which increased 36.4% in the last quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Delistings, especially by smaller entities, raise concerns about the JSE becoming even more top heavy than it already is. During a downturn, less liquid small-cap companies don’t enjoy investor support.

The top 10 shares on the JSE all-share index make up between 50% and 60% of the index.

“The exchange is highly concentrated — and high concentration has always been a feature in South African financial markets and the exchange,” Fourie said.

“We are constantly working to try to grow and enhance the diversity of the exchange, both in the investor base and also in the listed base …. We really need to do everything that we can to encourage inbound investment and confidence by foreign and international investors,” she said. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Cuban engineers ‘displace’ local scientists on state bursaries

South African scientists’ contracts were allegedly not renewed because of a funding gap
khaya koko & Eunice Stoltz
Health

Third wave overwhelms Gauteng hospitals

Surpassing previous Covid-19 waves the third is sure to hit harder, yet there is little evidence of a move toward tighter regulations.
chris bateman

More top stories

Business

The JSE will stay relevant, says chief executive Leila Fourie

The local bourse has been criticised for failing to stop a spate of delistings
Sarah Smit
Environment

Southern Africa’s ‘water tower’ slipping towards ecosystem collapse

Communal rangeland degradation, invasive species, environmental destruction and climate change all threaten the Maloti-Drakensberg mountain range
sheree bega
National

Didiza moves on illegal KZN leases

The land reform minister bans Ingonyama Trust chair from taking court ruling on appeal
Paddy Harper
Health

Third wave overwhelms Gauteng hospitals

Surpassing previous Covid-19 waves the third is sure to hit harder, yet there is little evidence of a move toward tighter regulations.
chris bateman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×