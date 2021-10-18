South Africa’s mothballed ‘supermall-ification’ sets strip malls up for success

The construction of Eastgate began in 1976, the same year the Soweto uprisings roused protests across South Africa. The country’s first super-regional mall opened three years later, despite the economic uncertainty of that period.
In the years since, “mall-ification” in South Africa has been in full swing. The country is among those with the most shopping centres per capita in the world and research shows that after the 1990s its malls are bigger and bigger.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In