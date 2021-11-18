Reserve Bank green-lights interest rate lift-off

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has voted to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points amid higher global inflation. The committee’s decision was not unanimous, with three members voting in favour of a hike with two preferring an unchanged stance.
Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R250/quarter after that.
Log In