Pent-up investor interest in green energy finance will boost South Africa’s plans

The delay in additional capacity to the grid was not caused by a lack of private capital, but a lack of projects. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
As the work of the new team tasked with fleshing out the details of a deal to support South Africa’s electricity sector transformation gets underway, there are questions about what it means for the unsustainable debt burden on the state and Eskom

This comes at a time when consumers of electricity are dealing with rolling blackouts, which are expected to last for years, before new power reaches the grid. 

For this reason, regulatory changes to speed up private sector investment into renewable independent electricity generation are among the most welcomed developments by investors lining up facilities to finance new renewable and clean energy. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

×