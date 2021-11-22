Pent-up investor interest in green energy finance will boost South Africa’s plans

As the work of the new team tasked with fleshing out the details of a deal to support South Africa’s electricity sector transformation gets underway, there are questions about what it means for the unsustainable debt burden on the state and Eskom.

This comes at a time when consumers of electricity are dealing with rolling blackouts, which are expected to last for years, before new power reaches the grid.

For this reason, regulatory changes to speed up private sector investment into renewable independent electricity generation are among the most welcomed developments by investors lining up facilities to finance new renewable and clean energy.