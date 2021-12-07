 Subscribe or Login

Business

July protests take their toll as economy shrinks by 1.5%

Aloota continua: A person carries items outside a Vosloorus mall that was vandalised during the July riots. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP
0

South Africa’s economy contracted by 1.5% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2021, highlighting the extent of the damage that July’s riots wrought on an already fragile economy. 

The contraction comes after four consecutive quarters of growth. The economy grew by 1% in the first quarter and a revised 1.1% in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said in its latest GDP report on Tuesday.

But the economy, at 3.1%, is smaller than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused it to contract 6.4% last year. 

The largest drops in the third quarter were in the agriculture sector, which tumbled 13.6%, while trade was down 5.5% and manufacturing fell by 4.2%.

Economists had previously said that third-quarter growth was likely to be soft as a result of stricter Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the looting and unrest that hit Gauteng and Kwa-ZuluNatal in July. 

Economist Sanisha Packirisamy predicted in September that momentum behind GDP growth would probably not continue into the third quarter, saying: “I think we are going to see a deterioration in the third quarter before slightly picking up in the fourth quarter.”

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC North West committee speaks out against ‘manipulative’ leadership headed...

M&G Premium

From submitting parallel lists to misleading the court, list committee chair Lorna Maloney makes serious claims against the North West ANC’s interim provincial committee
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

July protests take their toll as economy shrinks by 1.5%

M&G Premium

The largest drops in the third quarter were in the agriculture sector, trade and manufacturing.
anathi madubela
Politics

Mabuyane warns ANC provincial executive against another ‘festival of chairs’...

M&G Premium

The ANC chair in the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, urges PEC members to accept election outcomes and not devolve into the violence of the “festival of chairs”
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Going back to the future of KwaZulu-Natal politics

The past is helpful in understanding the predatory and violent nature of political factionalism in the province. But it doesn’t answer the question of how to fix it.
Ryan Brunette
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×