Trends that will revolutionise the retail sector in 2022

The past two pandemic years have altered the retail sector in ways unimaginable and 2022 has brand new trends in store for consumers.

With 16.2 million of the population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, 2022 should look different from 2020, which was marred by mass shop closures and stay-at-home regulations that created chaos for retailers, while 2021 was a year of readjustment marked by a sluggish economic recovery.