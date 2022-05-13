Subscribe

Business

Will business come to the table for Cyril to meet his 100-day promise?

  
Photos: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images & Delwyn Verasamy
0

Amid red warnings on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 100-day deadline for civil society, business and labour to forge a new social compact to create jobs and fight deepening poverty expires next week.

That is if you count calendar days, which puts Ramaphosa’s deadline at 21 May. A more generous interpretation — that he may have meant working days when he announced the compact in his state of the nation address — gives parties until the end of June to find each other.

But, according to the parliamentary coordinator of labour federation Cosatu, Matthew Parks: “Whichever one you choose, I don’t think you’re going to meet either. It’s not going to happen. We have not even got to the stage of any clear proposals at Nedlac [the National Economic Development and Labour Council], far from it.” 

Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga concurred. “The hundred days is not going to be met. There are a couple of things that seem to not be in place,” he said.

Emsie Ferreira
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

