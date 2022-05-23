Subscribe

Business

Explainer: Why it is difficult to mine in South Africa

January's mining and manufacturing data will be released by Statistics South Africa.
South Africa is ranked among the 10 worst places for mining investment.
South Africa is ranked among the 10 worst places for mining investment. There might be a bit of truth to the statement as bureaucracy, social discontent and nugatory state-owned enterprises threaten investment. 

“It is difficult to mine in South Africa especially if you look at how long it takes to get stuff in and out of the country, the bureaucracy and just how long it takes to get permits.  Those are the things I hear people talk about when they express the reticence to invest in the country,” said Andrew Lane, senior partner and energy, resources and Industrials leader at Deloitte South Africa. 

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Business

×