Business

Discovery sticks to its guns on mandatory vaccination policy

Discovery building
Financial services group Discovery has confirmed that its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy will remain in place despite the government scrapping regulations relating to the pandemic.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

The financial services group says the basis for the continued policy is to provide the safest possible working environment for all employees
