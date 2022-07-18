In yet another sign that inflation has bolted, consumer prices in the United States accelerated 9.1% year-on-year in June.
Reserve Bank may have helped South Africa avoid a more severe crunch
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here