The eight insurance companies that are being investigated for collusive practices could, in theory, face a class-action suit by affected clients, if found guilty. However, precedence suggests such a path would not be smooth sailing for the complainants.

Competition authorities are probing Old Mutual, Sanlam, Discovery, BrightRock, FMI, Hollard, Momentum and the Professional Provident Society for alleged collusive behaviour and recently conducted searches at their premises.