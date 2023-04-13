Mining output decreased by 5% in February

mining output recorded its 13th consecutive month of year-on-year declines in February, decreasing by 5%, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). Photo: Supplied

South African mining output recorded its 13th consecutive month of year-on-year declines in February, decreasing by 5%, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

This was after mining output had contracted by 1.9% year-on-year in January.

In February, production was dragged down mainly by coal and diamonds, which fell 12.6% year-on-year and 45.3% year-on-year respectively. The industry also produced less copper, nickel, manganese and chromium ore.

On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted mining production was down 4.9% in February compared with January.

Three sectors recorded a rise in February, namely iron ore output which was up by 30.6% year-on-year, while gold increased by 1.7% and platinum group metals (PGMs) inched 0.2% higher.

Mineral sales at current prices decreased by 6.9% year-on-year in February, with the largest negative contributors being PGMs which dropped 24.1%. Coal recorded a 11.4% decrease, iron ore fell 7.4% and other non-metallic minerals retreated 29.8%.