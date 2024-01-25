Careers & Tenders
25 January 2024

Reserve Bank sticks to its guns, keeps interest rates on hold

By
South African Reserve Bank Agm
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's central bank. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Governor Lesetja Kganyago suggested the central bank will look for the inflation rate to fall within its target before it administers relief

