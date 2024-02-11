Business / 11 February 2024 SA tech entrepreneurs head to Dublin By Lyse Comins FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Scale: Desert Green founder Tumelo Chiloane. The start-up connects farmers to traders.Start-ups that won the Irish Tech Challenge want to expand their enterprises to the European Union This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: digital platform, Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, Irish Ambassador, Irish Immersion Week, Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, South African entrepreneurs, technology businesses, article, Business, Dublin, reg-only