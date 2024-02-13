Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Analysis
/ 13 February 2024

EFF manifesto: Freedom from the economic fight?

By
Cic Julius Malema Addresses The Media At Winnie Madikizela Mandela House
EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Some believe the Red Berets could pull the government too far to the left, but its lack of ideological clarity suggests otherwise

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , ,