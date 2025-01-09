KZN records bumper festive season despite E.Coli fears

New Year's day revellers and holidaymakers gather at the Durban North beach during New Year festivities in Durban on January 1, 2025. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

Concerns about E. Coli contaminated beach water did not deter hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers who frolicked along the full stretch of KwaZulu-Natal’s beaches from Ballito on the North Coast to Umhlanga, Durban and Ramsgate on the South Coast over the festive season.

But there were reports of people who fell sick after swimming at some beaches and the holidays were dampened in some towns due to water and electricity outages, although most towns reported that they had had a bumper holiday season in terms of hotel bookings and tourism spend.

This week, just as holiday makers were enjoying their last few days of sun and sea, Umhlanga Main Beach and Bronze beaches were closed on Wednesday after hundreds of mysterious “balls” washed up on the shore, which some media outlets reported were human faeces, a claim eThekwini Metro has refuted after testing them.

“Laboratory results released by scientists from scientific services, of samples taken from the ‘solid balls’, which were shown in a circulating video on social media, have found that the solid particles are fats, likely originating from food establishments,” the municipality said.

“The closure of the beaches was a precautionary measure while investigations from the Scientific Services team were pending. After initial complaints about potential sewage pollution at these two beaches were received, an immediate investigation by the pollution and environment department was carried out.”

The city said it had found “very low faecal contamination” in water samples taken from the two beaches on 7 January.

“The source of the ‘solid ball’ matter is being profiled to confirm its origin. Beach clean-up operations will commence to remove the ball shaped solid matter now that investigations have been carried out.”

However, DA Umhlanga Ward councillor, Bradley Singh, who shared the video that was taken by the Urban Improvement Precinct, said a source in the city had confirmed to him that the balls contained human excrement.

Both beaches reopened on Thursday 9 January, again bringing the number of beaches open for swimming to 21.

The metro closed two beaches throughout the holidays, Anstey’s Beach and Country Club Beach, and these remain closed. Water quality tests published by Talbot also indicated high levels of E. Coli at Riverside and Kingfisher Canoe Club. Umlaas and Isipingo beaches were also closed for several days during the holidays.

Wastewater treatment repairs

Asked how upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment works (WWTW) were progressing, as these have often been the source of sewage spills into rivers, city spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said flood damage repairs to six WWTW had commenced in December in addition to refurbishments.

The approved budget to repair and maintain wastewater pump stations is in the region of R 68 million per year.

“The Northern WWTW is undergoing major repairs mainly to mechanical and electrical equipment. The project is progressing very well with the works achieving approximately 90% in its effluent quality compliance,” she said.

“uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) has restored functionality to the Umhlanga wastewater treatment works. UUW is also working at Phoenix wastewater treatment works. The Phoenix works is functional but requires the pond system to be dredged to improve compliance.

“Work at the Glenwood Road wastewater treatment works has been completed and the plant has been recommissioned. There are however issues around relentless vandalism that the site is experiencing. Contractors have been appointed recently for the restoration of the Umbilo wastewater treatment works and Kwandengezi wastewater treatment works. Major work will start early in the new year,” said Sisalana.

She added that the city has made significant progress in restoring infrastructure damaged during the recurring flood disasters since April 2022 which had led to the 21 beaches remaining open and safe for swimming.

“The city currently has a programme in place to rehabilitate all its water and sanitation infrastructure and this work is expected to be completed during the current financial year ending in June,” she said.

Big spenders

Sisilana said preliminary economic projections showed 80% occupancy at the city’s hotels in December and 75% between 1-5 January. This includes a total of 32 725 foreign visitors and 391 666 domestic holidaymakers, while 347 2229 day visitors were also estimated to descend on the city with a total spend of R1. 896 million. Their holiday spend translates to a R4.6 million contribution to GDP and a R349 973 370 contribution to taxes.

On the South Coast, which also had a busy holiday season, several holidaymakers posted on social media that they had become sick after swimming in the E.Coli infested Uvongo Lagoon, but some locals were angered by the reports, saying that swimming in lagoons is usually not advisable due to the presence of stagnant water.

Port Shepstone resident Robyn Perumal said her family had visited the lagoon after 5pm on 17 December just days before the municipality closed it after dangerous levels of E. Coli were detected in tested water. Her toddler, Malachi, got sick that night, followed by the rest of the family who had only frolicked on the sand and water’s edge.

Malachi was eventually admitted to hospital after severe vomiting and diarrhoea for days almost led to dehydration. He tested positive for E. Coli, and this week was still battling with lethargy due to his illness.

“The doctor said he could have died from dehydration if we had not taken him to hospital,” Permumal said.

She said she initially did not attribute the illness to the water as it was full of bathers and people were also paddling boats on the lagoon. It was only when she saw posts on TikTok about other people getting sick that she realised the source.

“We met with the specialist pediatric gastroenterologist (on Wednesday) and she told us Malachi’s bloods for his liver came back and he must now be on a special diet for the next three months: red meat only once a week, and easily digestible food. His liver needs to heal. With E. coli we can also expect his hair to fall out, and it already has in small amounts,” Perumal said.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuses’ WaterCan executive manager Ferrial Adam said she tested water at Ramsgate’s Blue Lagoon and found high levels of E. Coli during the Christmas week.

“The quality across the coast is still quite concerning. I know that some tests were done that showed better results, but this really does not mean that the overall conditions are better. There is still a large amount of sewage flowing into the KZN rivers and then into the ocean,” said.

Dick Basday, the president of the South Coast Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the coast had enjoyed a “fairly reasonable” season despite areas such as Oslo Beach, Sea Park and Port Edward facing ongoing water outages as well as an illegal strike at Ray Mkonyeni Municipality. He said there had been reports of people getting sick after swimming at Uvongo.

Tidy Towns representative Steven Herbst said the coast had enjoyed a “bumper” holiday season as many resorts were fully booked and the malls and local businesses had reported a bustling trade. He said the coast had picked up bookings, many of them from fishermen, who usually holiday in Mozambique after the unrest flared in that country.

“The coast had all the fishermen down on the south coast enjoying the recreational side of things, going out to Protea Banks using our local charters,” he said.

However, he said some locals were angered that in some cases holidaymakers appeared to have contracted a virus before arriving on the coast and blamed it on water quality.

Ugu Municipality spokesperson France Zama said it was “unfortunate” some holiday makers had tested positive for E.Coli. However, he said the beaches were “closely monitored” to ensure safety for recreational purposes.

“This includes constant liaison with health establishments, water sampling, centre for communicable diseases and other key stakeholders,” Zama said.

He said a potential risk had been identified at Uvongo Beach which was temporarily closed but all beaches along the coast had been open during the holidays.

On the North Coast, Kwadukuza Municipality spokesperson Sphelelo Ngobese said this week that beach water quality is generally safe for swimming as the municipality tests it regularly.

However, he said recent heavy rainfall had “introduced foreign materials into the sea”, affecting water quality.

“Bathing is not advised until water quality improves,” Ngobese said.

He said the coast had experienced an “excellent” busy season.

“We successfully hosted several high-profile events, including the Ballito Big Week. Consequently, KwaDukuza enjoyed one of its most successful festive seasons to date in terms of tourism. We look forward to the Business Confidence report to assess the revenue generated during this period,” he said.