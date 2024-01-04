Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 4 January 2024

Local tourism destinations recover to new highs

By
People on vacation at the Llandudno Beach in Cape Town.
Llandudno Beach in Cape Town. File photo
Durban and Cape Town have experienced tourism growth to achieve economic revenue exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Tags: , , , , , , , ,