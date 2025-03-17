Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 17 March 2025

BHI Trust Ponzi fraud accused walk free — for now

By
Michael Haldane
The state has provisionally dropped charges against Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay but investors could seek private prosecution. (File photo)

The state has provisionally dropped charges against Michael Haldane and Sona Pillay but investors could seek private prosecution

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,