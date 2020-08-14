Subscribe
Subscribe
Cartoons

Carlos on safety first, Russia-style

0

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Carlos Amato
Carlos
Carlos is a political cartoonist for the Mail & Guardian, and a freelance illustrator and writer, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won the Vodacom Sports Journalist of the Year award (2007), the SAB Sports Columnist of the Year award (2010) and the Vodacom Features Writer of the Year Award (Northern Region, 2014). You can contact him at [email protected]

Related stories

National

No justice yet for Viwe Dalingozi

Vukani Mde -
The wheels of justice rolled once more in the murder case against the boyfriend who allegedly set her on fire — only for it to be postponed again
Read more
Business

Vital remittance flows plummet due to Covid-19 lockdown

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Money sent home by migrant workers in South Africa fell about 80% in April after the hard lockdown was instituted
Read more
Opinion

Merchants of despair

casper lӧtter -
When imprisonment becomes a business, the profit motive rears its head at the expense of the good of the prisoners. Three recent books deal with the murky workings of the prison-industrial complex in South Africa
Read more
Business

Locked-down bars survive through gamblers’ luck

Lester Kiewit -
Forced to turn away drinkers, bars and pubs with slot machines have managed to keep their doors open during the tough national lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Trail of Covid cases on trial in the courts

Sarah Smit -
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in March, the government’s lockdown regulations have been the subject of public scrutiny and ire
Read more
Coronavirus

Say hello to lockdown lite

Mg Reporters -
After months of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, it seems we are in line for a further easing of the regulations
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now