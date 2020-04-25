Subscribe
Subscribe
BusinessCoronavirusThe Editors Picks

Gordhan steps into SAA crisis, announces a stop to retrenchments

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants the court to interdict Mkhwebane and the office of the Public Protector from taking any action to enforce the remedial action.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is also expected to announce talks with unions towards a new airline after the shutdown of the cash-strapped national carrier. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has delayed the retrenchment process at SAA, which is set to either be wound up or liquidated. 

Gordhan met unions and representatives of non-unionised workers this week to discuss issues pertaining to the cash-strapped airline. He has now issued a letter to unions advising them that the April 24 deadline given by SAA’s business rescue practitioners for all workers to sign a settlement agreement with the state-owned airline would be extended to May 1. 

Discussions with Gordhan have progressed to the point that there is agreement on working towards the creation of a new airline in a bid to save jobs and bolster South Africa’s aviation industry. 

READ MORE: Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

The minister is expected to make an announcement on the progress of discussions with labour, as well as shed light on the work towards a new airline. 

A source who has been participating in the talks said the parties agreed that, ideally, the airline should be well on its way towards being launched by the time the aviation industry kicks up again.

The letter, dated April 25, and signed by Gordhan, stated that SAA’s government shareholder representative, the department of public enterprises,had agreed to a moratorium on the signing of retrenchment agreements. “As a result the employees are not obliged to sign the collective agreement for the retrenchments for the period of the moratorium,” he also said. 

SAA employees have been urged by the business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, to sign the agreement by Friday (April 24), which would place them ahead of creditors in the claimants line should SAA be liquidated. On Friday, they extended the deadline to sign by a day (to Saturday, April 25) because labour was in talks all week with the government and the rescue practitioners to try to chart a way forward for the airline. 

On Thursday Matuson and Dongwana issued a notice to the affected parties stating that because of the effect of Covid-19 the airline was no longer viable as a business and, as a result, it could not pay salaries beyond April. 

This was after the government rejected a R10-billion bailout request from the airline to assist with restructuring and mitigating losses created by the worldwide travel bans. 

The airline confirmed on Friday that its subsidiaries, Mango, SAA Technical and Air Chefs, would pay only 50% of staff salaries, and has applied to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for Covid-19 assistance for the balance of the salaries. 


Since the settlement agreement was issued by the rescue practitioners last Saturday, labour has been meeting the government in the form of members of the inter-ministerial committee on SAA and Gordhan’s department. 

A statement issued by the public enterprises department earlier this week said it was agreed during these discussions that work would begin to ensure that a “new financially viable and competitive airline emerges from the business rescue process”. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.
Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti is an investigative journalist.

Recommended

Coronavirus

The Great Recession looms in South Africa’s future

-
The extent and length of the journey depend on a few factors, but a hard landing seems unavoidable
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 exposes how unfree we all still are

-
We need to be free from gross inequalities and have a responsibility to change this through compassion, justice and sacrifice
Read more
Friday

Būjin on spitting ‘Weird Venom’

-
Dani Kyengo O’Neill has just released her first solo single. It’s a mantra. An anthem. A daily devotion. A queer prayer. Listen to it
Read more
Coronavirus

Co-values needed as much as a scientific breakthrough

-
Honesty, respect, responsibility, fairness and compassion will carry humanity through any crisis
Read more
Opinion

Will the populist playbook be enough for Trump to hold on to power?

-
His rhetoric about immigration, the dilution of culture and threats to American’s jobs feeds into Republicans’ fears and he’ll use this in his election campaign
Read more
Coronavirus

Compulsory face masks and curfew kick in as lockdown eases

& -
The easing of SA’s lockdown means more than 40% of the workforce will be back at work, but if Covid-19 cases go up the lockdown will intensify again
Read more
Coronavirus

200 Cuban medics to help SA fight Covid-19

-
200 Cubans are flying to South Africa to help the defence force and health department respond to the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Dan Plato: Cape Town is caring for the homeless despite rampant political campaign against us

-
We have honoured President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to put aside politicking and wish opposition parties would do the same
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Business

Gordhan steps into SAA crisis, announces a stop to retrenchments

The minister is also expected to announce talks with unions towards a new airline after the shut-down of the cash-strapped national carrier
-
Read more
Business

Covid-19 grant top-up is for caregivers, not children

Sassa says grants to an extra six million people who lose jobs, on top of 18-million beneficiaries, means it can’t give as much to child support grants
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Immediate challenges for long-term learning

-
Implemented as emergency measures, some changes to higher education such as increased online learning seem to be worth keeping
Read more
Special Reports

Wits is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic head-on

-
SPONSORED The University of the Witwatersrand has adopted a multi-pronged approach to managing the effects of the Covid-19...
Read more
Special Reports

Liberty gives clients relief until end September during Covid-19 crisis

-
Liberty is giving customers the option to not pay or pay a reduced premium on their cover during the financially constrained Coronavirus era
Read more
Special Reports

eBooks marked down for lockdown

-
Discover over 35 incredible eBooks from Pan Macmillan, now on sale
Read more
Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.