Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Department warns schools about reopening prematurely

Dilemma: Schoolchildren face immense difficulties as a result of the disruption to the academic year by the coronavirus pandemic, with some saying they are afraid to return to school. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Education Matters Logo

Some schools are preparing to open on May 18, even though the government has not announced the reopening of schools as yet. 

Last week Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said a phased approach of opening schools would be used. Grade seven and 12 learners would be allowed to open first and that the tentative date to have them back at school is June 1. 

However, all of this is subject to approval by the Cabinet. In addition, schools will first have to meet Covid-19 health and safety standards before they can be allowed to reopen. 

Even without a firm date for when schools will reopen, the department of basic education says there are schools that are preparing to reopen. These schools have asked teachers to report to work and have also called parents’ meetings in preparation for reopening. 

In a statement on Thursday the department said it was warning these schools “against premature reopening”. 

“In some schools, teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents’ meetings have been held where plans were announced to have learners back in school in May. The premature reopening of schools is not permitted, as the department is still finalising Covid-19 school-compliance protocols. The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect learners and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year,” said the department in its  statement. 

The statement said these premature arrangements were happening in both public and private schools. 

Last week Motshekga said, for now, it was only the office-based staff members who would return to school and that they had to do so from May 4. The school-management team would go back on May 11, and  teachers are expected back in schools on May 18. 

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told the Mail & Guardian the department was aware of schools that had held parents’ meetings to tell parents that schools are reopening on May 18. 

Mhlanga could not be drawn to reveal how many schools were doing this and where they are based. 


“We have been receiving complaints from parents and teachers who have been called to be informed about this. Because it is illegal, you can’t have a number, because people are doing it quietly,” he said. 

However, Mhlanga said provincial departments of education had been roped in to warn the principals of these schools that what they were doing is illegal. 

The statement further said that next week Motshekga will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council to present an enhanced recovery plan for the basic education based on inputs and feedback received thus far.

Meanwhile, this week the Polokwane high court dismissed an application by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Governance and Training which had approached the court to ask it to set aside the tentative date of reopening of schools on June 1. 

Judge Gerrit Muller dismissed the case on the grounds that the Limpopo high court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter. 
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Leaked memorandum threatens Lindiwe Sisulu’s presidential bid

-
A document leaked to journalists says the minister was aware of illegal fundraising for her presidential bid by her own task team ... and ‘kept quiet’ about it
Read more
Coronavirus

Domestic workers are hit hard by lockdown

-
According to UIF data, only 15 888 domestic workers, of a possible 673 940, have been paid from the Covid-19 Temporary employer-employee relief scheme
Read more
Coronavirus

Macroeconomic policy options beyond Covid-19 depression

, , & -
Measures need to lay the foundations of a new economy and society post the pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 is yet another burden on the shoulders of women

-
COMMENT This year, Freedom Day on April 27 came and went without celebration for women in townships and...
Read more
Coronavirus

Dear Doctor Dlamini-Zuma

-
There has been a constant narrative that aims to reduce you to an ex-wife of a former head of state. This is factual, but in mainstream media there seems to be no other description of you
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: A few critics are smoking some strong stuff

-
Blame and praise can’t be apportioned to individual leaders of a collective Cabinet
Read more
Coronavirus

To the teachers of South Africa: We salute you

-
Teachers are probably some of the most undervalued people in society and often criticised for being ineffective or being chastised for this, that and the other.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African women live with the burden of ‘constant vigilance’

-
Fear of being attacked restricts the movement of most women in everyday life
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Leaked memorandum threatens Lindiwe Sisulu’s presidential bid

A document leaked to journalists says the minister was aware of illegal fundraising for her presidential bid by her own task team ... and ‘kept quiet’ about it
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Domestic workers are hit hard by lockdown

According to UIF data, only 15 888 domestic workers, of a possible 673 940, have been paid from the Covid-19 Temporary employer-employee relief scheme
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: A few critics are smoking some strong stuff

Blame and praise can’t be apportioned to individual leaders of a collective Cabinet
-
Read more
Africa

Flooding cuts power in Uganda

Government threatens forced removals in response
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now