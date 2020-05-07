Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinionTop Six

Macroeconomic policy options beyond Covid-19 depression

      
Since shops shut on March 26, the South African economy has taken a huge knock.(Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Reliable forecasts suggest that South Africa’s national economic output for the current year might slump by at least 5%, a situation likely to worsen as the Covid-19 depression endures. In response to this economic crisis, the country started phasing in a multifaceted macroeconomic recovery plan. It is unclear, however, whether this plan is adequate in light of the acuteness of the socioeconomic crisis and if it incorporates measures to evade policy mistakes of the global Great Recession of 2007-2009. 

Enough fiscal and monetary interventions? 

South Africa has been lauded for its early and aggressive anti-Covid19 interventions. Stringent global travel restrictions blocked the importation of the coronavirus through infected travellers, the conduit for the country’s first wave of positive cases. The extended lockdown has helped to slow local transmissions, shutting down non-essential economic sectors. In addition, the community screening, tracing and test referrals with the aid of community health workers, a jobs scheme premised on public works principles, is the hallmark of the Ramaphosa administration’s proactiveness to prevent an uncontrollable escalation of viral infections in poor communities. 

These measures appear sensible if the Covid-19 pandemic is confined to a health crisis. Hard realities, however, suggest that such a constricted view is skewed and distorted. After all, the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a socio-ecological crisis, with its economic devastation set to last several months if not years beyond curbing the disease burden. On the face of it, the government has embraced and incorporated this broader view in its fiscal and monetary interventions against the Covid-19 economic depression. 

When the government decided to gradually ease anti-Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, it also launched a macroeconomic stimulus package which is roughly 10% of gross domestic product. Compared to stimulus plans amounting to 2%-3% of national output in severely depressed economies in the Global North, South Africa’s intervention looks ambitious. Details of this macroeconomic recovery package will be revealed with the passage of time according to the finance ministry. Even though this current iteration of the stimulus plan lacks substantive detail, it is inadequate to judge it only in terms of its extraordinary monetary value. Many factors will determine if and how the R500-billion recovery package will improve quality of life outcomes for the worst-affected victims of the Covid-19 depression. Another big unknown is how the sourcing of some of the required financial support from multilateral financial institutions will affect immediate macroeconomic policy decisions as well as conditions imposed on long-run policy options. If history may serve as a guide, learning from the responses to the 2007-2009 Great Recession can help avoid repeating some of the mistakes observed in many developing countries during the subsequent recovery period, which exacerbated social inequality and failed to lower unemployment.

Great Recession stimulus packages 

When the 2007-2009 global financial crisis erupted and threatened the global economy with a gigantic shock, most advanced economies devised unprecedented fiscal and monetary interventions aimed to stabilise their markets and avert the worst consequences of a possible meltdown. The intricate nature of the globalised production and trading systems propagated the crisis to developing countries through massive financial outflows and a sharp reduction in the prices and demand of natural resource exports. 

For many developing countries, especially the resource-dependent, non-oil exporters, the ensuing food price inflation shocks pushed 100-million people into poverty. Consequently, many developing countries had to roll out fiscal and monetary policy measures of their own in order to stabilise domestic markets and cushion their economies from the consequence of exogenous shocks. Most observers agree that such interventions enabled those economies to recover more rapidly than it would have been in the cases without stimulus.

Macroeconomists disagree on the content and composition of stimulus packages. In the Great Recession, this disagreement pivoted on a fundamental question: should governments use tax payers’ money to bail out large banks and powerful corporations at the expense of the working poor? Contrarians won this dispute as evidenced in the weak economic upturn and rapid rise of corporate bankruptcy filings in the post-bailout years. A study conducted by the ILO in 2009 showed that much less effort has been expended in boosting income and employment protection by taking the particular circumstances of vulnerable groups into account. Unsurprisingly, the sluggish recovery failed to counter rising inequality and poverty, with food and nutrition insecurity and economic exclusion reaching new heights. 

Pro-poor macroeconomic agenda 

Most available evidence agrees that Covid-19 economic meltdown will be closer to the Great Depression (1929-1933) than the Great Recession (2007-2009) in its severity, pervasiveness and endurance. This calls for anchoring macroeconomic responses firmly around the needs of poor and vulnerable households. Prioritising investment in deliberately pro-poor macroeconomic stimulus packages is urgent but does not yet exist. What does this mean for orienting the facets, mechanics and outcomes of fiscal and monetary stimulus interventions? Against exclusionary fiscal and monetary policies, the focus ought to be on sustainable and active economic participation. A pro-poor macroeconomic stimulus agenda must prioritise: employment and growth recovery, the distributional effects on inequality and poverty and the trade-offs between bailing out corporations versus supporting household purchasing power.

Pro-poor macroeconomic stimulus is a vital immediate response to counter the economic downturn but not sufficient for constructing the post-Covid-19 society that is better than the current highly unequal one, with its cohorts of poverty and massive unemployment. Strategic responses to it ought to include instruments and resources to carry out the structural changes needed to give shape to that new human society. For this reason, macroeconomic responses to the current pandemic need to be designed in such a way that they contribute to laying the foundation of the post-Covid-19 economy, which ought to be engineered as more equitable and more responsive to the needs of local communities, therefore more resilient to external shocks. Building such an equitable society must be at the heart of Covid-19 relief measures and the structural macroeconomic policy that South Africa needs now. 

Dr Alexis Habiyaremye is incoming associate professor in the Chair of Industrial Development at the University of Johannesburg and senior research specialist in the Inclusive Economic Development division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC); Pelonthle Lekomanyane is junior researcher and Olebogeng Molewa is research assistant in the division while Dr Peter Jacobs is research director and strategic lead in the Changing Economies section of the division.


All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Alexis Habiyaremye
Peter Jacobs
Pelontle Lekomanyane
Olebogeng Molewa

Recommended

Coronavirus

Covid-19 is yet another burden on the shoulders of women

-
COMMENT This year, Freedom Day on April 27 came and went without celebration for women in townships and...
Read more
Coronavirus

Dear Doctor Dlamini-Zuma

-
There has been a constant narrative that aims to reduce you to an ex-wife of a former head of state. This is factual, but in mainstream media there seems to be no other description of you
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: A few critics are smoking some strong stuff

-
Blame and praise can’t be apportioned to individual leaders of a collective Cabinet
Read more
Coronavirus

To the teachers of South Africa: We salute you

-
Teachers are probably some of the most undervalued people in society and often criticised for being ineffective or being chastised for this, that and the other.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African women live with the burden of ‘constant vigilance’

-
Fear of being attacked restricts the movement of most women in everyday life
Read more
Coronavirus

Cape Town icon mothballed by extended Covid lockdown

-
With no tourists or boats coming in, Hout Bay’s famous wharf is unable to stay afloat
Read more
Coronavirus

Virus exposes inequalities at universities

-
Students at the former homeland universities battle with conditions created by poverty
Read more
Friday

A caress rather than a beating

-
By retracing funk's steps and picking from jazz, Tony Allen rewired highlife into Afrobeat
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: A few critics are smoking some strong stuff

Blame and praise can’t be apportioned to individual leaders of a collective Cabinet
-
Read more
Africa

Flooding cuts power in Uganda

Government threatens forced removals in response
-
Read more
Africa

Making sense of Mozambique’s brutal insurgency

The violence in Cabo Delgado province by al-Shabaab (the youth) can be linked to jihadist influence, the continued marginalisation of Muslim people, and the lure of income from trafficking natural resources
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now