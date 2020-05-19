Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

Schools to reopen on June 1 — Motshekga

Bring to book: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Bring to book: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said schools cannot remain closed, even if there is a danger of Covid-19 with them reopening. And, while she cannot guarantee that nobody will die, people must have access to education.  

Motshekga said it was impossible to wait for the complete eradication of the virus before proceeding with plans to reopen schools. She made an example that the virus might only cease to exist in 2022 and it is not possible to keep schools closed until then.

“Life has to move on,” she said.

Motshekga was briefing the media on Tuesday evening, where she announced that the National Coronavirus Command Council had approved June 1 as the first day of school for grades seven and 12. 

Earlier this month, the minister announced that the department was planning to open schools using a phased in approach, and that they will start with these two grades.

On Tuesday, Motshekga said the department relied on the advice of medical experts led by the department of health to inform its plan to open schools.

Her announcement comes after she met with MECs of education. Motshekga said the report she had received from provinces showed that they were making progress and the department was ready for the reopening of schools. That progress is related to the delivery of sanitizers, personal protective equipment, the provision of water in those schools without water and the deep cleaning of schools. She had previously said that schools will not open without these provisions in place — the minimum requirements for teachers and learners to not spread Covid-19 at school.

By Monday this week, the national school management team (which includes principals) was meant to have reported on this progress. But it failed to do so because some provinces reported that these essentials had not been delivered to schools. 

In a joint statement last week, teacher unions said only two provinces had indicated they were ready for the reopening of schools.

At the same briefing on Tuesday, deputy minister Reginah Mhaule said deliveries for the essentials are currently happening in provinces. “In some schools deliveries have already taken place. So, there is no way that teachers will come to school and find that there are no sanitizers… so we are fighting this Covid-19 together.” 


Motshekga said the different provinces have their plans on how they are planning for the reopening of schools but they are all guided by the same principles that no learner will be left behind.

She said it was difficult to make guarantees that people will be safe when they return to school that the department was doing everything to protect people by putting the necessary safety measures in place. “I cannot guarantee anything. People are rightfully anxious and therefore we have to work with them but I have no reason to doubt [provinces] just because I cannot make guarantees.”

“And that is why we opened the economy. We did not say we will open the economy in Level 3 because we are sure then that we will not have the virus. Life has to move on. But we must make sure that people are safe,” Motshekga said.

She added: “But I do not want to commit myself and say I guarantee that no one will die but we will try by all means to make sure that people are safe because there is no need for people to find themselves in danger. We are not planning to put people in danger.”

Motshekga said private, small and independent schools will be dealt with differently as some of these schools have smaller numbers and can make the necessary arrangements for their learners to return to school. She said these schools cannot be treated like the rest of the schools in the system that have challenges.
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

SA’s right-wing Covid-19 lunacy must be challenged

-
The Democratic Alliance and their allies are prioritising the unequal and racist capitalist system over people’s lives
Read more
Coronavirus

UCT plans to open residences to students

-
University to open residences for students who struggle to study remotely, and those who need labs on campus to finish their 2020 studies
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

-
The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
Read more
Coronavirus

Profit vs pandemic: British American Tobacco’s Covid-19 stunt

-
The tyranny of the markets is evident, with the cigarette company exemplifying this through its bid to weaken the government’s measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus
Read more
Africa

Election preview: Burundi braces for divisive vote

-
The poll is going ahead with virtually no precautions besides prayer to protect citizens against the spread of Covid-19
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 restrictions give rise to political tensions in Sierra Leone

-
The country has experienced violent incidents of unrest in recent weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

It has no place

-
Covid-19 exposes the continued inability of white South Africa to critically reflect on their positionality or engage in meaningful, self-reflective, and constructive debate
Read more
Africa

The most powerful man in Nigeria

-
The legacy of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died from complications related to Covid-19, helps us understand how powerful and yet constrained Nigeria's presidency is
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

UCT plans to open residences to students

University to open residences for students who struggle to study remotely, and those who need labs on campus to finish their 2020 studies
-
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now