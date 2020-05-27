Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusEducation

It’ll take teachers with a can-do attitude to pick up the school year

Sadtu declared their commitment to improving quality public education by defending the education budget
Schools are to start a phased reopening from June 1, but Covid-19 protocols must be in place. And teachers will also have to deal with learners’ and parents’ uncertainty created by the pandemic.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

When schools reopen, teachers will need to bring with them more than their files, books and sandwiches. They will need to bring an attitude and frame of mind that equips them to manage schools that will be fundamentally different. 

They will need to support learners and families through the uncertainty of the weeks and months ahead. It’s going to take empathy, agency, resilience and a willingness to evolve through change and uncertainty. It’s going to take can-do teachers to make things work. 

Before lockdown, I visited 16 teachers across the length and breadth of South Africa to characterise the makeup of a can-do teacher as described in my book Where Light Shines Through: Tales of Can-do Teachers in South Africa’s No-fee Public Schools

More than anything can-do teachers care; they harness their resilience and willingness to evolve to make things happen despite the circumstances. This agency drives them to do the best for those in their care as they guide children to imagine and realise their greatest possible selves. 

I spoke to some of these teachers again to hear how they are preparing for going back to school during the lockdown. 

Olga Motshwanedi-Marimo is the recently appointed principal of Kitsong School, a low-fee private school in Rustenburg under the administration of the Royal Bafokeng. 

“Going back to school is a good thing,” she says. “Our life has to work around the virus — the virus is not going to go back anytime soon.” 

She believes that before she can begin to think about academic catch-up, she will need to invest in understanding the emotional state of learners and teachers and providing support where needed. 

“When you have a learner or a teacher who is traumatised or who has anxiety, it becomes difficult to reach the person,” she says.

 Motshwanedi-Marimo is aware that, over and above the anxiety about health and wellbeing, many learners will return to schools with their economic circumstances changed, given the closing down of businesses and the job losses that have been reported during lockdown. 


“It is important to ground people so that they can be equipped to meet the challenges ahead,” she says. “When we start teaching it will not be easy. It will be fast paced and learners will be under pressure. We will need to motivate them to catch up and pass matric this year.” 

Azhar Rajah, a life sciences teacher at Ahmed Timol Secondary School in Azaadville near Krugersdorp, agrees that schools will need to offer psychosocial support. Teachers will also need to rely on their sense of agency to educate themselves about the disease and to teach learners about health and safety practices before they can even think about returning to the curriculum. 

“There is a lot of wrong information out there and conspiracy theories,” Rajah says. “There are people who strongly believe in them. We need people who will learn the scientific facts. We need to educate the learners to do the right thing.” 

Tracey Naidoo, lead grade 6 social sciences and maths teacher at Brenthurst Primary in Brakpan, is anxious about returning to school but she believes that teachers with agency and resilience will make it work. 

“A lot of pressure has been placed on SMTs [school management teams],” she says. “We have to come up with a concrete plan. It’s a bit scary having all these decisions to make and people’s lives in your hands. But the minute those kids walk in, teacher mode will kick in for us. If we don’t stress, if we give them the practical steps, our kids will follow the example,” she says.

Ameera Khan, English home language teacher at Promosa Primary on the outskirts of Potchefstroom, believes that teachers should not fall victim to negativity and should be strong for themselves and their learners. 

“We need to make the new normal for these kids. We need to encourage a new way of life around hygiene practices and so on and show kids that we can beat this virus,” Khan says. “We need to be the pillar of strength once again. It’s going to take resilience.” 

Many educators — like Freddy Marubini, the head of mathematics at Thengwe High in Tshandama, Limpopo — set ambitious academic targets this year and have been working through lockdown to achieve them. He is in a hurry to get back into the classroom and is driven to make things work. 

“One thing I have learned in this life is that there are some people who are happy to have an apology for not doing the work. But if we get educators who are committed, who feel the need to teach their learners, I think we will make it,” he says. 

This is a list of resources that will help schools with planning and the development of Covid-19 protocols.   

Schools can access Covid-19 guidelines and protocol templates from the Department of Basic Education and other sources on the Section 27 website

Supporting Learners at Home:  A Guide for Caregivers. 

A Covid-19 research bootcamp hosted by JET Education Services offers valuable insights for school management teams and policy makers.   

Kimon Phitidis is a director of Social Innovations, a social investment agency that delivers academic support programmes into public schools

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Kimon Phitidis
Kimon Phitidis is a director of Social Innovations, a social investment agency that delivers academic support programmes into public schools

Recommended

Business

The ‘lockdown generation’ has been hit hardest by Covid-19

-
The government has zeroed in on youth unemployment, but the coronavirus pandemic threatens to leave young people even more vulnerable than before
Read more
Coronavirus

Children who trade are an important part of the economy

-
The government should do more to develop and upskill these young entrepreneurs who are already street smart
Read more
Africa

Africa can build back better after Covid-19

-
The continent’s interconnectedness is what will be its catalyst for recovery
Read more
Coronavirus

What relationship therapy can teach us about our connection to the world

-
Handling a global crisis is not that different from dealing with partnership break-downs
Read more
Business

What happened to the Covid-19 special grant?

-
The newly established grant intended to bring informal economy workers into South Africa’s social security net during the lockdown has had a disastrous start
Read more
Coronavirus

The Strandfontein shelter touches a societal and political nerve

-
What was the City of Cape Town thinking when it decided to round up homeless people and put them in a camp?
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

-
The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
Read more
Coronavirus

The inevitable rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths: What the numbers mean

-
About 20 people in South Africa die each day from the coronavirus, and this number may peak at 300, while positive cases may reach 8 000 a day, according to some projections
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

Coalition politics and law: The fight over Tshwane

With coalition politics on the rise, particularly in local government, this kind of court case is likely to become more common
-
Read more
Business

High court declares Dudu Myeni delinquent

Disgraced former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director by the...
-
Read more
Coronavirus

SANDF inquiry clears soldiers of the death of Collins Khosa

The board of inquiry also found that it was Khosa and his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango who caused the altercation with the defence force members
-
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Road to recovery for the tourism sector: The South African perspective

-
The best-case scenario is that South Africa's tourism sector’s recovery will only begin in earnest towards the end of this year
Read more
Special Reports

What Africa can learn from Cuba in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

-
Africa should abandon the neoliberal path to be able to deal with Covid-19 and other health system challenges likely to emerge in future
Read more
Special Reports

Coexisting with Covid-19: Saving lives and the economy in India

-
A staggered exit from the lockdown accompanied by stepped-up testing to cover every district is necessary for India right now
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now