Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

World of vaccines is a ‘fiendishly’ complex one

Emergency relief: A boy receives the cholera vaccine at an accommodation centre in Nhamatanda
Emergency relief: A boy receives the cholera vaccine at an accommodation centre in Nhamatanda, Mozambique, which was one of the towns affected by Cyclone Idai. (Unicef/James Oatway)
0

COMMENT

In response to Will Africa’s best shot at at Covid-19 vaccine be enough?, Mail & Guardian (12 October)

Laura López González doubts that the only truly global vaccine-based solution to Covid-19, the Covax partnership, will reach those most in need because any intellectual property (IP) relating to eventual vaccines will remain with the organisations that developed them.

It is important that Africa, along with other regions of the Global South, builds its own vaccine-manufacturing capacity and it is important that leaders from the public and private sector do everything they can to drive forward this goal. Sadly, however, it is just not realistic to believe that the provision of technological know-how to every country in the world will enable us to produce the number of doses we need, in the time we need them, to defeat the pandemic.

The world of vaccines, like many other worlds, does not work like that. For one thing, it would be impossible for any organisation to develop vaccines were there not an economic incentive in the first place. More significantly, manufacturing of vaccines is fiendishly complex, and often requires thousands of individual steps: to put one foot wrong would put lives at risk.

In acknowledgement of the fact that supply constraints, not IP issues, will be the biggest barrier to achieving global coverage of Covid-19 vaccines, Covax is instead focusing on raising enough cash to incentivise manufacturers to make enough doses to satisfy global demand. As well as making sure countries get enough life-saving, cold-chain infrastructure to eventually deliver them.


This may come at a cost, but it leaves behind a legacy of sustainable economic development. Already, Covax has inked contracts for hundreds of millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers in the Global South and the upshot of this is a more diverse, more competitive market for vaccines that has been proven to bring down costs dramatically in the long run.

Delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the world could possibly be the largest global health deployment in history. It is literally all hands on deck, and we will only succeed if we work together to make it happen.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Thabani Maphosa
Thabani Maphosa is managing director of Gavi, the vaccine alliance

Related stories

Africa

Facebook, Instagram indiscriminately flag #EndSars posts as fake news

tolu olasoji -
Fact-checking is appropriate but the platforms’ scattershot approach has resulted in genuine information and messages about Nigerians’ protest against police brutality being silenced
Read more
Opinion

Editorial: A failure of leadership in Nigeria

Editorial -
For as long as there has been an independent Nigeria, its government has been killing its people.
Read more
Africa

Unite with Nigeria’s ‘Speak Up’ generation protesting against police brutality

Idayat Hassan -
Photos of citizens draped in the bloodied flag have spread around the world in the month the country should be celebrating 60 years of independence
Read more
Africa

A pan-African stand must be taken against political oppression in Tanzania

memory kachambwa -
As the country prepares for elections, the president is misusing state machinery to undermine, subjugate and repress citizens and civil society organisations
Read more
Sci-tech

Nokia and Nasa to install 4G on the Moon

Agence France presse -
Installing a wireless network on the Moon is just one step toward establishing a long-term human presence there
Read more
National

Hawks swoop down with more arrests in R1.4-billion corruption blitz

khaya koko -
The spate of arrests for corruption continues apace in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Toxic power struggle hits public works

With infighting and allegations of corruption and poor planning, the department’s top management looks like a scene from ‘Survivor’
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more
Politics

Free State branches gun for Ace

Parts of the provincial ANC will target their former premier, Magashule, and the Free State PEC in a rolling mass action campaign
Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Health

Vitamin therapy is for drips

It may be marketed by influencers, but intravenous vitamin therapy is not necessary and probably not worth the hype, experts say
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Africa

Facebook, Instagram indiscriminately flag #EndSars posts as fake news

Fact-checking is appropriate but the platforms’ scattershot approach has resulted in genuine information and messages about Nigerians’ protest against police brutality being silenced
tolu olasoji -
Read more
National

Murder of anti-mining activist emboldens KZN community

Mam’Ntshangase was described as a fierce critic of mining and ambassador for land rights.
khaya koko -
Read more
Africa

Unite with Nigeria’s ‘Speak Up’ generation protesting against police brutality

Photos of citizens draped in the bloodied flag have spread around the world in the month the country should be celebrating 60 years of independence
Idayat Hassan -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now