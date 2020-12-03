Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Excess deaths rise, starting in Covid hotspot Eastern Cape

An undertaker wearing personal protective equipment applies a sticker to a casket at the Avbob funeral house in Soweto earlier this week. (Photo: Marco Longari/AFP)
0

There have been more than 52 740 excess deaths in the past five months. Excess deaths, which loosely translates deaths above the average rate, have declined since the peak in middle to late July, but experts fear that South Africa could see another spike following the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in three provinces. 

Although it is not clear whether the pandemic has directly increased the weekly excess death rate — because people may have not been tested and died without knowing they had Covid-19 — infectious disease specialist Dr Richard Lessells suspects the number of deaths will rocket because of the resurgence. 

“The decline in deaths from the peak in July was clearly good news, but essentially this followed what we would expect based on the trajectory of the epidemic [the fall in cases].” 

This may have had an unintended consequence. “Unfortunately then some complacency set in and there was a sense among some people that we were over the worst of the epidemic, rather than that we had just passed through the first phase.” 

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

“As a result, we are now seeing an increase in deaths again — most noticeably in Eastern Cape, which is the first province to experience a significant resurgence in infections. This is extremely worrying. The deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay are already at a higher level than at the peak in the first wave in July,” Lessells said. 


He added that if the country did not respond aggressively to the signs of a resurgence in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, there would be an increase in deaths in the upcoming weeks and months. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Nelson Mandela Bay metro to warn about the spread of the coronavirus. Last week the Western Cape health department confirmed that there is a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and 28% in new Covid-19 deaths. 

Based on the data, it seems there is a correlation between the uptick in excess deaths, a resurgence of cases and the number of deaths caused by Covid-19. 

In mid-July there were 6 980 reported natural excess deaths versus 1 022 reported Covid-19 deaths in the same week. Covid-19 deaths peaked the following week with reported 1 889 deaths. 

Currently the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is more than 790 000 and 21 500 Covid-19 related deaths. The South African Medical Research Council has reported more than 51 000 excess deaths since May to 17 November.

According to the report on weekly deaths in South Africa released last week, there has been a 6.1% increase in excess deaths nationally. Since the resurgence, the Eastern Cape has, at 13 602, the highest number of excess deaths, followed by Gauteng (12 730) and KwaZulu-Natal (7 795). Another emerging hotspot is the Western Cape, which has had 6 662 excess deaths. 

The Eastern Cape has more than 30% of the total number of new cases since the regulations intended to limit the spread of Covid-19 eased up from level two to level one lockdown. 

Lessells advised holidaymakers to comply with the regulations this festive season to avoid an uncontrollable spread of Covid-19

“The deaths are an inevitable result of allowing virus transmission to continue in our homes and communities. The most effective way to prevent deaths is to prevent infection and to break chains of transmission,” he said. 

“If we want to limit Covid-19 deaths, we need to get back to basics — we need to strengthen our systems for testing, tracing and isolation, then strengthen our cluster investigations.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Boitumelo Kgobotlo

Related stories

Opinion

Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack

Richard Calland -
Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre
Read more
Health

Tighter Covid restrictions for N. Mandela Bay — other hotspots may follow

Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
With the number of cases spiralling out of control in hotspots in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, longer curfews and restrictions on alcohol sales are being implemented
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Staff Reporter -
The president's address follows a special sitting of Cabinet, which considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council
Read more
Opinion

The edutech sector is set to see a boom

tatenda zingoni -
Mobile data costs need to come down or edutech sites be zero-rated, though
Read more
Coronavirus

Corruption forces health shake-up in Gauteng

khaya koko -
Dr Thembi Mokgethi appointed as new health MEC as premier seeks to stop Covid-19 malfeasance
Read more
National

Hope grows on Durban beachfront

Paddy Harper -
Ten homeless men who turned a vacant lot into an organic vegetable garden are now reaping the rewards of their toil
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in...

In a single day, temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal climbed to a lethal 45°C, causing a mass die-off of birds and bats
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Opinion

Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack

Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre
Richard Calland -
Read more
Health

Tighter Covid restrictions for N. Mandela Bay — other hotspots...

With the number of cases spiralling out of control in hotspots in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, longer curfews and restrictions on alcohol sales are being implemented
Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Coronavirus

Excess deaths rise, starting in Covid hotspot Eastern Cape

As the pandemic’s second wave spreads through the country, the number of excess deaths increases too
boitumelo kgobotlo -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.