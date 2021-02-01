Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Booze, pools, and late(r) nights – Covid lockdown eased

Less strict measures are in place as South Africa moves through Covid-19 second wave. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

South Africans can enjoy less harsh lockdown restrictions. But adherence to strict health protocols is still to be maintained. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday evening, sharing some good news for a country that has been under a more stringent level three of the national lockdown for nearly two months. 

The country has recorded its lowest rate of infections since the beginning of December. 

The national health department reported 4 525 new Covid-19 cases, while 213 more deaths were confirmed on Sunday.  

Ramaphosa said: “The average rate of infections has steadily been coming down over the last three weeks, indicating that we have now passed the peak of the second wave.”


After meetings with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s coordinating council (PCC), and Cabinet it was decided to steadily ease the number of restrictions under adjusted level three.

This is how things are changing:

  • The national curfew has been pushed back from 11 pm to 4 am. 

“Establishments, where people go for entertainment, must close at 10 pm, allowing enough time for customers and staff to return home when curfew time commences,” explained Ramaphosa. 

  • Faith-based gatherings will be allowed, but will be “subject to health protocols’. Indoor venues cannot exceed 50 people, while outdoor venues 100 people. Social distancing must be maintained at all times – if not possible, no more than 50% of the venue’s capacity is allowed. 
  • Beachgoers are allowed to visit their favourite spots as public places will be reopened. This includes beaches, dams, rivers and swimming pools. 
  • Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased, “allowing the sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption from Monday’s to Thursday’s, from 10 am to 6 pm”.

Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, microbreweries, and micro-distilleries will be able to sell their products during their normal operating hours. 

Ramaphosa also announced that “the sale of alcohol by licensed premises for on-site consumption at restaurants or taverns will be permitted throughout the week between 10 am to 10 pm. 

  • Masks remain mandatory in public places with Ramaphosa reminding people that maintaining social distancing and adhering to all health protocols is also still mandatory.
Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

Covid sets education back years

The effects of the pandemic will still be felt by learners entering the school system in 2028
Bongekile Macupe
Coronavirus

The vaccines arrive on Monday: Who will protect them and...

The first batch of vaccines is almost here, but a top government adviser says achieving herd immunity by the end of the year is ‘unrealistic’
chris bateman

More top stories

Coronavirus

Booze, pools, and late(r) nights – Covid lockdown eased

Less strict measures are in place as South Africa moves through Covid-19 second wave
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

Herd immunity once 40-million have been vaccinated – Ramaphosa

Easing lockdown regulations and allowing alcohol, the president said the majority of vaccines will arrive between April and June
khaya koko & Paddy Harper
Africa

Africa: The only continent where political violence increased in 2020

Militias have increased in numbers and strength, and now outnumber state security forces by four to one
clionadh raleigh & roudabeh kishi
Business

Agriculture eyes rival to Land Bank

The state-owned institution’s financial woes have led farmers and agribusiness to consider making an offer on the bank, starting a cooperative bank or partner with global commodities futures traders
siqalane taho
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.