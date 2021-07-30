 Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

‘Exciting’ ramp-up for Covid jabs

Stab in the dark: In order for 80% of adults to have received their first dose by October, we need to inoculate 365 000 people a day, a target Business for South Africa said was achievable. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
0

No Covid-19 vaccination sites — in the public or in the private sector — are currently receiving the number of vaccine doses they have the capacity to administer. But this is about to change, as the country prepares to receive a large batch of new doses.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

×