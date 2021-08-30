 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts surprised by C.1.2 mutations but say it might not be different from other variants. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)
0

Genomic surveillance experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Kwa-Zulu Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) have released a preprint paper on the discovery of C.1.2, a new variant of SARS-Cov-2, commonly known as Covid-19.

The findings of the research are yet to be peer-reviewed, but according to the researchers the new sequences of the virus were found to have mutated “substantially” and were unexpected.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts studying the new variant are surprised by its substantial and unexpected mutations but are confident that current vaccines will be effective against it
marcia zali
National

Ramaphosa’s R2bn Eastern Cape revitalisation project in jeopardy

Duncan Village community members resorted to court action to challenge the ‘arrogant’ government
khaya koko

More top stories

Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts studying the new variant are surprised by its substantial and unexpected mutations but are confident that current vaccines will be effective against it
marcia zali
Africa

Mozambique insurgency: focus needs to shift to preventing criminality at...

Mozambique is in no position to contribute significantly to the broader array of maritime security endeavours. That’s why international partners need to play a role
francois vrey
Politics

Political parties prepare for battle for the local government elections

The DA announces its mayoral candidates for this years local government elections while the ANC and EFF hold their cards close to the chest
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Banks battle for relevance in the platform era

While Standard Bank and FNB ward off fintech disruptors, their digital-only competitors battle on the fringes
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×